TrueCare and Brother Benno’s provide healthcare to homeless

OCEANSIDE — In celebration of National Health Center Week, TrueCare and Brother Benno’s joined forces once again to host their annual “Healthcare for the Homeless” event on Aug. 7.

Held at Brother Benno’s in Oceanside, the event brought a full range of essential services directly to members of North County’s unhoused community. The event supported people experiencing homelessness in North County by offering essential services, personal care and assistance with public benefits enrollment.

TrueCare deployed three mobile health units to provide no-cost medical, dental and podiatry services. Attendees also received free haircuts from Ivy League Barber Academy, enrollment support for Medi-Cal and CalFresh, and hygiene kits.

The organizations also distributed 83 t-shirts, 70 polo shirts, 75 pairs of socks, 38 hats, and 96 backpacks.

“TrueCare is dedicated to breaking down barriers that stand between people and the care they deserve,” said TrueCare President and CEO Michelle D. Gonzalez. “This event demonstrates the impact we can make through strong community partnerships as we bring compassion and essential health services directly to those who need them most.”

Unhoused individuals often face numerous barriers to healthcare access, including lack of transportation, financial constraints, and limited awareness of available resources. TrueCare and Brother Benno’s have partnered together in an effort to eliminate those obstacles.

The annual event is part of TrueCare’s broader outreach efforts during National Health Center Week, which celebrates the mission and accomplishments of community health centers across the country.