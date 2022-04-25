Local youth win Toyota Tour Cup

Two young North County golfers brought some heat at the Toyota Tour Cup at Rancho California Golf Club in Murrieta April 24. Carlsbad local, Jasmine Kahler, won first place girls, closing with a tournament low final round 66 for a comeback win by 4 strokes and Encinitas golfer Michael Riebe completed a 7-shot comeback with a final round 69 to win his first Toyota Tour Cup. Kahler was the Player of the Year in 2020 and has won two PGA Southern California Junior Tour tournaments in 2022. She is a student at Carlsbad High School.

Riebe plays out of Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. He earned first place in the Boys 13-14 division of the San Diego Junior Golf Association in 2021 before moving up to the Boys 15-16 level this year, and has had 18 career tournament wins.