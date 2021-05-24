Carlsbad junior golfers finish strong at SoCal PGA Junior Tour Cup

LA QUINTA — Several young Carlsbad golfers made a strong showing this weekend at the Southern California PGA Junior Tour Cup at Coral Mountain Golf Club in the desert.

Kasper Verwers, 15, of Carlsbad, won the boys division with a 6-below-par. It was a tight finish for both the Boys and the Girls Championship at Coral Mountain. Three boys were tied for the lead going into the final hole (Verwers, Griffin Rhoades and Logan Kim).

However, recent Toyota Tour Cup winner Verwers, nearly holed an Eagle chip on the final pin, leading to a tap-in birdie to lead the clubhouse at -6. Kim and Rhoads, both at -5, had chances at birdie to force a playoff but just narrowly missed the cup, paving the way for Verwers’ second victory in as many starts.

Dylan Hebert, a 15-year-old Carlsbad golfer, took the fourth spot in the tournament.

Karen Tsuru, 13, of Carlsbad, took the second spot in the girls’ division, posting a solid round of 67.

Winner Angela Heo fired a bogey-free -8 to set a new women’s course record. Play between Tsuru and Heo was neck and neck down the stretch as just one stroke separated the two with only a few holes left to play.

However, Heo would hold steady, making birdies on holes 16 and 18 to post a final round Eagle and take the title.