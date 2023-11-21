Del Mar Village unveils holiday schedule

Help make Del Mar sparkle

After 15-plus years, the Del Mar Village Association seeks community support to replace the old holiday tree with a modern, durable one. Your donation will help cover the tree lights, ornaments, installation, upkeep, and storage, preserving our beloved tradition and making our village shine brighter this season. To learn more, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/holidaytree.

Small Biz Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 25

Use your Del Mar Village Dollars and get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local, independent business owners and enjoying discounts, gifts with purchases, and so much more.

Toys for Tots holiday donation drive

Nov. 15 – Dec. 13

M-F, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Jim Coleman’s State Farm Insurance, at 1011 Camino Del Mar, celebrates 25 years as the official Del Mar Village drop-off station for Toys for Tots. Jim Coleman and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves help make the holidays brighter for San Diego families. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy before Dec. 13 to participate.

Monarch Ocean Pub holiday tree fundraiser

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Noon to 9 p.m.

Join Monarch Ocean Pub and DMVA to enjoy a delicious meal and cocktails while giving back to DMVA to help support Del Mar’s stellar local businesses. Monarch will generously donate 10% of the day’s sales back to DMVA to help fund the holiday tree. Keep an eye out for special entrees and a new menu.

Snowman Scavenger Hunt

Through Monday, Dec. 18

A mischievous young snowman has left the North Pole searching for sandy beaches and salty sea air. Find him in Del Mar Village shops, post to social media, and be entered to win fun prizes. See @visitdelmarvillage on Instagram for details and contest rules.