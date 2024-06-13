Tip Top Meats looks to relocate after lease expires in September

CARLSBAD — After nearly six decades, the future of a beloved European-style meat market is uncertain as the butcher shop and sit-down delicatessen prepares to close its current location this fall.

According to a June 7 announcement, Tip Top Meats, located at 6118 Paseo Del Norte, must close on Sept. 30 due to its lease expiring. Despite this, the owners still hope this isn’t the end for the 57-year-old Carlsbad business.

“We are hard at work re-envisioning and reimagining Tip Top Meats as well as continuing to honor Big John’s legacy,” the market’s social media announcement reads. “While our operations are coming to a pause, we believe they will not be coming to an end.”

Tip Top Meats’ owners released the statement a few days after SanDiegoVille announced the restaurant’s closure to clarify what was happening with the business.

“While this is really hard news for many to hear, as it is for us to tell the world, we are incredibly grateful to the community, our employees, and most importantly, our customers for bringing a young German immigrant’s American dream alive,” the statement continues. “This was Big John’s passion to serve his community and to have a positive impact on countless lives – and we believe we did.”

Joachim “Big John” Haedrich opened Tip Top Meats in 1967 after relocating to Carlsbad from Glendale, where he previously opened a butcher shop. Over the years, the shop grew into a restaurant, grocery store, seafood counter, wine shop and catering service.

Top Choice Fish previously operated adjacent to Tip Top Meats but closed nearly three years ago.

Haedrich, 94, died in January 2023, and his adult children took over the business.

Tip Top Meats owners will post updates about the business’s future on its Facebook and other social media pages.

The Coast News has reached out to Tip Top Meats for comment.