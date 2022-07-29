Thunder receives bipartisan endorsements from Gunderson, Kerr

ENCINITAS — Two recent competitors in the 38th State Senate District primary election have independently endorsed candidate Julie Thunder for the Encinitas City Council.

Republican candidate Matt Gunderson and Democrat Joe Kerr, who lost to Mayor Catherine Blakespear in the June primary, each voiced their support of Thunder on Tuesday in part due to their shared concerns over increased housing density and local control with respect to land use and zoning.

Thunder, a nonpartisan candidate, is seeking to represent District 3 on the council.

“Residents in Encinitas, and in many other areas, want to retain local control over their zoning and development decisions, not be forced by the legislature in Sacramento to grow in a one-size-fits-all way,” Kerr said in a statement. “Residents of … District 3 should be proud to have a person of insight and courage to represent them — a true leader. I urge all of my friends and allies in Encinitas to support Thunder for City Council.”

Gunderson also provided a similar vote of support for Thunder’s campaign.

“I am hoping to help restore balance, real dialogue and compromise to legislative politics in Sacramento,” Gunderson wrote. “From the first time I met Julie, her commitment to the best interests of the Encinitas communities was clear. She understands local and regional issues, has many supporters throughout Encinitas, and most importantly, she understands the lasting damage state lawmakers are doing to our communities with their ‘build everywhere’ mandates and is willing to take on that battle.”

Gunderson said his choice was based on Thunder’s commitment to public safety, protecting the environment and preserving open spaces.

Thunder, who ran for mayor in 2020, is running against incumbent Councilwoman Joy Lyndes, who is seeking her first full term after being appointed to the council in 2021 to serve the final two years of the late Jody Hubbard’s term.

“I am so pleased to receive an endorsement from both Matt and Joe,” Thunder said. “As a non-partisan candidate it’s very gratifying to gain support from both sides of the aisle, and I hope voters from Cardiff and South Encinitas will appreciate that as much as I do.”