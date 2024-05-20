Fiesta del Sol returns for 43rd year

SOLANA BEACH — Thousands gathered in Solana Beach this weekend for two days of live music, dancing, brews, bites and sunshine at this year’s Fiesta del Sol.

This year’s lineup of over a dozen original and tribute bands included local favorites like rock-and-roll group Daring Greatly and dance band Atomic Groove on Saturday. After an inspired version of the National Anthem on Sunday morning, Hullabaloo kicked off the final day with its signature foot-stomping, family-friendly tunes.

Several young local performers were next on stage, followed by Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, alternative rock outfit Sitting on Stacy, and reggae groups Ozomatli and The Wailers.

The winner of this year’s Battle of the Bands was the alt-rock group Em Cable Band.

More than 20 vendors offered food over the weekend, from Currywurst Frankfurts and Global Tacos Grill to The Thai Guy, Choc Kebabs and Cruisin’ Juice. As part of a fundraising effort, the Solana Beach Fire Department hosted a pancake breakfast and dunk tank on Sunday.

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce and Belly Up presented the free, two-day festival.