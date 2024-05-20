The Coast News Group
Stephanie Delbrueck and baby Delaney enjoy the tunes and brews at Fiesta del Sol on Sunday in Solana Beach. Photo by Laura Place
Stephanie Delbrueck and baby Delaney enjoy the tunes and brews at Fiesta del Sol on Sunday in Solana Beach. Photo by Laura Place
Arts & EntertainmentCitiesCommunityCommunityNewsSolana BeachSolana Beach Featured

Fiesta del Sol returns for 43rd year

by Laura Place0

SOLANA BEACH — Thousands gathered in Solana Beach this weekend for two days of live music, dancing, brews, bites and sunshine at this year’s Fiesta del Sol.

This year’s lineup of over a dozen original and tribute bands included local favorites like rock-and-roll group Daring Greatly and dance band Atomic Groove on Saturday. After an inspired version of the National Anthem on Sunday morning, Hullabaloo kicked off the final day with its signature foot-stomping, family-friendly tunes.

Several young local performers were next on stage, followed by Sabrosas Latin Orchestra, alternative rock outfit Sitting on Stacy, and reggae groups Ozomatli and The Wailers.

The winner of this year’s Battle of the Bands was the alt-rock group Em Cable Band.

More than 20 vendors offered food over the weekend, from Currywurst Frankfurts and Global Tacos Grill to The Thai Guy, Choc Kebabs and Cruisin’ Juice. As part of a fundraising effort, the Solana Beach Fire Department hosted a pancake breakfast and dunk tank on Sunday.

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce and Belly Up presented the free, two-day festival.

Hoyt Yeatman, lead singer and guitarist of Sitting on Stacy, performs at Fiesta del Sol in Solana Beach on Sunday. Photo by Laura Place
Hoyt Yeatman, lead singer and guitarist of Sitting on Stacy, performs on Sunday at Fiesta del Sol. Photo by Laura Place
Members of Chunky Hustle Brass Band perform on Sunday during the two-day Fiesta del Sol music festival in Solana Beach. Photo by Laura Place
Chunky Hustle Brass Band performs on Sunday during Fiesta del Sol in Solana Beach. Photo by Laura Place
Members of Chunky Hustle Brass Band perform on Sunday during the two-day Fiesta del Sol music festival in Solana Beach. Photo by Laura Place
Members of Chunky Hustle Brass Band perform on Sunday during Fiesta del Sol in Solana Beach. Photo by Laura Place
Thousands of attendees enjoyed the two-day Fiesta del Sol in Solana Beach from May 18 to 19. Photo by Laura Place
Thousands of attendees enjoyed the two-day Fiesta del Sol in Solana Beach from May 18 to 19. Photo by Laura Place

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.

Leave a Comment