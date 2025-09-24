The Super Girl of Oceanside is from Coast Rica

“Native legends abound with the exploits of those who attained distinction among their fellows by their skill and daring in the sport (surfing) indulged in alike by both sexes, and frequency too, as in these days of intellectual development, the gentler sex often carried off the highest honors.”

—Thrum’s Hawaiian Annual, 1896

In my ’60s-drenched youth, there were few women surfers. This, in spite of the first known surf story being about Maui chiefess Kelea in the 1500s, and super girl, Gidget, leading us relatively modern surfers into the ocean in 1958.

Prior to the advent of Roxy in the early ’90s, I would estimate the U.S. women’s surfing population at around 2%. Today, it is estimated that 35% of surfers in the U.S. are female. Not quite what it was in 1896, but we seem to be getting there.

Over the years, I have been blessed to befriend some of surfing’s top female riders, with close friends including five-time world champion Margo Godfrey Oberg, world surfing champion Debbie Melville Beacham, and world longboarding champions Cori Schumacher and Schuyler McFerrin.

Last weekend, Oceanside showcased top women surfers at the Super Girl Surf Pro. They competed in decent 2- to 3-foot or 3- to 4-foot surf (depending on who you ask) peaks that gave the women a good canvas to express their art.

This is a world qualifying event, and therefore does not feature the elite fleet of women surfers, including our own 2024 world champion Caitlin Simmers, who made her debut at her home break in Oceanside to take the Super Girl in 2020 at age 14. Wow, 14!

While it was drizzling on Sunday and far from an ideal beach day, surfers and non-surfers arrived in droves to catch the action.

As shortboards dominated the pier’s south side, longboarders stylishly rode the north side where waist- to shoulder-high set waves opened up for cross stepping, drop-knee grace and style.

As I wandered to the water’s edge, I noticed a woman flying a Costa Rican flag, cheering one of her country’s top surfers, Leilani McGonagle. McGonagle, a relative unknown prior to this weekend, managed to put together enough hard turns and snaps to take down all threats.

Among those was Encinitas local and runner-up Alyssa Spencer, who cites the Bible verse 1 Corinthians 16:14, which can be summed up with the words, “Do all things in love.” Hawaiian-based Moana Jones Wong managed third place, in spite of being wave-starved in her semifinal heat. Ripping her way to fourth was 16-year old Huntington Beach surfer Bailey Turner.

It was a big day for the Aloha State as islanders Alana Johnson and Cash Hoover went 1-2 in longboarding. Also from Hawaii, Alexa Johnson tied for third with the lone Californian to make the final, Ventura’s Stella Landers.