The obvious choice for senior dental care

The primary goal of the Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center is to empower older adults to properly care for and maintain their oral health. Through education and preventive dental services, the Senior Dental Center aims to mitigate progression of disease before it becomes more painful, complicated, and costly.

The Senior Dental Center’s team specializes in geriatric dental services, offering minimally invasive, age-specific oral healthcare.

To provide the highest quality of life for older adults, they pride themselves in offering premium treatment of the problems that impact seniors most: dental crowns, extractions, and dentures.

The center is proud to offer same-day turnaround for dental crowns, which can traditionally require two or more appointments and more than two weeks. CEREC technology not only speeds up the treatment process, but also protects the tooth as the ceramic crowns require less cutting.

Dentures are offered with options catered specifically to the patient. Whether missing all or a few teeth, the center provides complete or partial dentures to ensure that patients can chew and speak, pain-free and with confidence.

Overall health is severely impacted by oral health for all ages, but specifically seniors. Individuals with chronic health conditions like heart disease, arthritis, diabetes and cancer are at higher risk to develop periodontal disease. Additionally, many medications cause side effects such as dry mouth, which can lead to more cavities, due to decreased saliva flow. If diagnosed early, patients can avoid the negative effects of pain, inflammation, bad breath, chewing difficulties and tooth loss.

For these reasons, it is important to see a dentist twice a year to ensure that the mouth is healthy. Routine checkups and cleanings help spot cavities and potential issues early, preventing the need for more extensive and costly procedures.

The Senior Dental Center is intentional in making these treatments available to seniors. Even without insurance, patients can take advantage of the Senior Dental Center Discount Plan, a reduced fee plan to enable those without dental benefit coverage to have access to high-quality care at an affordable price. Payment plans are also offered for qualifying patients, to ensure that all seniors can find the treatment that meets their needs and budget.

The Senior Dental Center has prioritized and heightened their safety protocols in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure their patients are safe during the pandemic.

Dr. Karen Becerra Pengaos, DDS, MPH contributes, “Oral health and other chronic medical and social issues are not waiting for the pandemic to pass. And we are not waiting either. Through the power of teledentistry and telehealth, we are doing all we can to make life better for seniors in the communities we serve. Through all these efforts we are helping our patients and our community find the right balance between safety and access to care.

Call 760-280-2270 or visit their website, www.seniordentalnc.com, to schedule an appointment for you or a loved one today.

The Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center North County is located at 1706 Descanso Ave. Suite A in San Marcos, California.