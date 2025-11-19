The holidays start at San Marcos’ original & only Holly Jolly Holiday Market

Get Ready to Eat, Drink & Be Merry at the 6th Annual San Marcos “Holly Jolly” Holiday Market!

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome the community back to the 6th Annual – and San Marcos’ original & only “Holly Jolly” Holiday Market on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, from 10 AM to 4 PM in the heart of North City.

North City will once again sparkle with lights, music, and festive charm as more than 175 makers, artisans, and local favorites fill the streets with handcrafted gifts and holiday cheer.

This is the festive celebration that attracts holiday lovers from all over San Diego County, packed with magic, music, merriment, and the welcoming spirit that defines San Marcos

Bundle up in your holiday best and explore aisles of handcrafted treasures, seasonal flavors, and magical moments designed to kick off your holidays in true style.

A Full Day of Holiday Magic Awaits!

• 175+ Local Makers & Artisans featuring handcrafted gifts, décor, art, jewelry, gourmet treats & more

• Live Holiday Music to keep the jingle in your step all day

• Seasonal Eats & Sips from your favorite local food vendors & North City restaurants

• A Visit from Santa Claus! Catch Santa from 12 PM – 2 PM for festive photos and holiday wishes

• The Amazing Mini Miracles will be trotting in with their signature charm! These tiny therapy horses are a holiday highlight you won’t want to miss.

And with every kind of handmade gift and seasonal goodie in one place, you can cross your entire holiday list off at one merry stop.

This beloved community tradition is free and open to the public, with plenty of parking available throughout North City. 251 North City Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078.

Bring your friends. Bring your family. Bring your holiday spirit. And celebrate at the one and only Holly Jolly Holiday Market in San Marcos!

For more information, contact Director of Events Melanie Jamil, [email protected] or 760-744-1270 or visit www.northcity.com