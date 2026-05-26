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Lauren Jennings and Riley Slater look for a game to play at The Boarding Home in Carlsbad Village. Photo by Cameron Adams
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The Boarding Home brings ‘good, clean fun’ to Carlsbad nightlife

by Cameron Adams1378

CARLSBAD — Longtime Carlsbad residents expressed excitement about The Boarding Home, saying it offers something they feel has been lacking in the community: “good, clean fun.”

 

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Cameron Adams is a reporter for The Coast News, covering Encinitas and Carlsbad. A North County native, Cameron returned from Maryland where he covered agriculture and development for the Frederick News-Post. He also received a master's degree from American University and interned at the Washington Post. Cameron is passionate about local journalism's role in building strong communities and is proud to be part of The Coast News team.

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