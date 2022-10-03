The ABCs of a crazy sports weekend

For San Diego sports fans, there’s going to be a lot of action this October. Here are the ABCs of a truly wild weekend in sports:

A+ San Diego Padres clinching a NL Wild Card Playoff spot. Plus, the San Diego Wave FC and SD Loyal professional soccer teams also securing postseason appearances. All three San Diego teams will be playing in October for the first time ever.

A Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throwing his 500th TD pass as Green Bay defeats NE in overtime, 27-24.

A Saints FG kicker Mike Lutz nails a 60-yarder in London to tie the game against the Vikings but missed a 61-yard attempt just moments later after a double bounce off the crossbar. Minnesota wins, 28-25.

A Philadelphia Eagles running game and being the only unbeaten NFL team left at 4-0.

A Tennessee Titans scoring on their first four possessions and making the Indianapolis Colts pay for their turnovers. The Colts were a total mess all day.

A Dallas Cowboys defense. Plus the play of backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who won his third straight game replacing the injured Dak Prescott.

A Patriots third-string QB Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky) became the first rookie quarterback to throw a touchdown pass this season in New England’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

A Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes who was masterful in Sunday night’s 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that beat him last year in the Super Bowl.

B Buffalo Bill defense, who shut down the Baltimore Ravens in the second half after trailing by 17 points and rallied to win, 23-20. The Bills’ offense was pretty damn good, too.

B San Diego Padres first-year manager Bob Melvin who mentored, managed and led this club through some rough waters. I would give him an A, but the best is yet to come. The Padres are going to the MLB playoffs.

B Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith who had three all purpose TDs and former SDSU running back who had 151 yards rushing, 2 TD’s on 17 carries in their 48-45 win over Detroit. The Seahawks had 555 yards of total offense.

B Mike Pomranz and Mark Sweeney, Bally Sports San Diego television analysts, provided a complete in-depth report from Petco Park after the Padres learned they made the playoffs after the Brewers’ loss to Miami.

B Former La Costa Canyon and SDSU quarterback Kevin O’Connell leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 3-1 record as their first year head coach. O’Connell is undefeated in London, 1-0.

B San Diego Padres Manny Machado for being the team leader when we most definitely needed him to be all season long. The Padres needed his leadership and he delivered.

C Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz throwing for another series of interceptions in their 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz is just not the same first-round selection quarterback that he once was…

D Detroit Lions didn’t force a punt all game in their loss to Seattle, 48-45. That’s bad D!

D Indianapolis Colts’ first-half display — back to the circus again — against the Tennessee Titans.

F Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence who fumbled four times, setting an NFL record.

F Houston Texans down 21-0 before you could blink and eye against the Los Angeles Chargers and coming back from a first-half deficit to ultimately fall short, 34-24.

F Chicago Bears’ offense, which was held without a touchdown (4 FGs) in a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

F Pittsburgh Steelers defense who gave up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and watched QB Kenny Pickett throw three interceptions in their loss to the New York Jets. Pickett replaced a struggling Mitch Trubisky and ran for two Steelers scores.

F Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield in yet another ugly performance against the Arizona Cardinals.

