Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Sept. 23 to Sept. 28 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Allen, 65, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. on Sep. 23 at S. Cleveland St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Rivera, 49, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. on Sep. 23 at ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for probation violation.

Layton, 56, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. on Sep. 23 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public and obstruction/resistance of peace officers/emergency medical technicians.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony battery at 8:23 a.m. on Sep. 23 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. The female victim, 50, reported an apparent minor injury.

Leal, 39, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 4:55 a.m. on Sep. 23 at Camino Del Mar & 15th St, Del Mar.

Morales, 43, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. on Sep. 23 at Olive Ave, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism ($400 or more). The victim, a transit center, reported damaged a miscellaneous item ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 12:47 a.m. on Sep. 23 at W Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a convenience store, reported damaged a miscellaneous item ($200).

Fonseca, 65, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 10:59 a.m. on Sep. 23 at Orpheus Ave, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 4:07 p.m. on Sep. 23 at W. B St, Encinitas. The found property includes fourteen wallets, three cell phones, and four identification cards/documents (values unknown).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 11:38 a.m. on Sep. 23 at Countryhaven Rd, Encinitas. The female victim, 54, and the male victim, 63, reported stolen a maroon/burgundy pickup truck ($12,000).

Fillmore, 21, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. on Sep. 24 at S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Gastellum, 46, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:15 a.m. on Sep. 24 at Camino Del Mar & Caramel Valley Rd, Del Mar.

Ortiz-Gomez, 52, was arrested at 3:02 a.m. on Sep. 25 at Rainbow Valley Dr, Fallbrook, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, and felony evasion of peace officers with wanton disregard for safety.

Cooper, 33, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. on Sep. 25 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony robbery. The female victim, 61, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($8) and also reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:55 p.m. on Sep. 25 at Jasper St & N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, confidential, reported stolen a computer ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:23 p.m. on Sep. 25 at Circa De Lindo, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 49, reported stolen three purses ($3,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:42 a.m. on Sep. 25 at 2nd St, Encinitas. The female victim, 56, and the male victim, 62, reported stolen a white automobile/light truck ($7,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 2:51 p.m. on Sep. 26 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found narcotics include three drug items.

Lopez, 50, was cited and released for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 4:47 p.m. on Sep. 26 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a home improvement store, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($309), plants (value unknown), power tools ($219), and a miscellaneous item ($16).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:20 p.m. on Sep. 26 at 4th St, Encinitas. The female victim, 27, reported stolen a license plate ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 7:32 p.m. on Sep. 27 at S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach. The male victim, 65, reported stolen U.S currency ($25,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 6:48 p.m. on Sep. 27 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found property includes an identification card/document (value unknown).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 12:04 p.m. on Sep. 27 at Mackinnon Ave, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 45, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($1,000).

Aguilar, 27, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on Sep. 27 at Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for PRCS violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a recovered stolen vehicle at 4:00 p.m. on Sep. 27 at S. Nardito Ln, Solana Beach. The male victim, 61, recovered a silver/aluminum sedan (4-door automobile).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 11:02 a.m. on Sep. 27 at S. Nardo Av, Solana Beach. The victim, an apartment complex, reported damaged a lock ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:14 p.m. on Sep. 28 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 78, reported stolen a wallet ($300), a cell phone ($1,200), U.S currency ($40), and miscellaneous papers/ID ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 3:49 p.m. on Sep. 28 at Pacific Ave, Solana Beach. The missing adult is a 21-year-old female.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:10 a.m. on Sep. 28 at Stratford Ct, Del Mar. The male victim, 37, reported stolen keys ($400) and a license plate ($18).

