As the Major League Baseball season crosses the quarter mark, it is looking like it might be another good year for the Padres. One of the few teams that have never won a World Series, San Diego has shown in the last few years that it is able to compete with the very best, including the Dodgers.

As the only team in the region playing in one of the Big Four major sports leagues, the Padres are held up as a representative of the people who live here, and attendances show that we love what they are doing. The Padres have the second-highest average in the league, and there is an aching desire for the team to finally go all the way.

Unfortunately, with the money spent by the Los Angeles Dodgers ensuring their domination of the game continues, most of the best California betting sites still don’t give the Padres much of a chance of winning a World Series. You can find out more about those sites at OnlineSportsBetting.net, but can this Padres team upset the odds, prove the experts wrong, and finally win a championship?

Winning the Tough Games

One encouraging sign coming from the games played this season, so far, is that the Padres seem to be able to compete until the very last pitch. When the game goes down to the wire, this team has the ability to come through and win. Being able to win the close games is an undervalued talent in baseball.

The Dodgers might be good at posting the blowout scores, but even the best team in the league struggles when the game comes down to the details. If the Padres are able to keep up this way of winning, even when things are not looking so good, it is a good indication of how they will fare when the games get tougher and closer in the playoffs.

Winning Ugly

In the spirit of looking for the silver lining on every cloud, the fact that the Padres are doing as well as they are at this point of the season has to be applauded. There is no getting away from the fact that many of the star players on the roster just have not stepped up so far this season. So a record as good as the team has currently should be welcomed.

Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill have both failed to impress consistently, while Fernando Tatis Jr. hasn’t even hit a home run at the time of writing. Injuries have also dampened the team’s chances, but still it delivers. The rotation and bullpen have been outstanding, but the Padres have been winning ugly.

Star Players Need to Step Up

This goes on from the last aspect of the Padres season so far. It is great that the team is doing so well and matching the Dodgers in the division, while not particularly playing so well as a unit. But something will need to change soon. Winning ugly might be good at the quarter mark, but it is not sustainable.

Machado, Merrill, and Tatis Jr. will need to step up – and soon. As much as we should take a lot from the performances of some of the other players on the roster, it is the star players who will bring San Diego a championship. Hopefully, this early-season slump in form will disappear just in time for the Padres to be competitive down the stretch.

New Owners

There is a long history of World Series-winning teams being thankful for the changes and trades it made during the season. Teams that become buyers before the trade deadline have made decisions that push them onto greater things and into a position where a shot at the championship is realistic.

The news that there will be new owners of the Padres soon is a good sign. Since the passing of Peter Seidler, the organization has understandably reined in on its spending. But new owners are likely to want to make an impression. It remains to be seen whether that transformation can happen this year. But, even if the Padres are not able to compete with the Dodgers spending this season, look out for some big deals from the 2027 season onwards.

Keeping Up with the Dodgers

At the current time, being able to match the Dodgers is probably the most important factor when it comes to predicting whether your team can win a World Series or not. Spending hundreds of millions is no guarantee of success, of course. Just look at the New York Mets. But being able to offer big sums for the best players is a good start.

The other problem that the Padres have is that the Dodgers just happen to be divisional rivals. Where other teams only have to worry about LA’s finest when the playoffs come around, or even in the Fall Classic itself, the Padres must deal with the Dodgers and get the better of them in the NL West. That is no mean feat, and if the Padres can win a divisional title for the first time since 2006, it will probably be the best indicator of a potential World Series triumph.

Beat the Best of the American League

Even if the Padres can better the Dodgers, there is still the best of the American League in the way of a championship. Winning the NL pennant will be a huge achievement, but San Diego fans are desperate for the team to go all the way.

That being said, we are now over the quarter mark, and the NL is still significantly outplaying the AL. The Rays, Yankees, and Guardians look good, but there is little to be afraid of so far. If the Padres star players can step up, there is a chance that this could be the year. They just have to get past the Dodgers first.