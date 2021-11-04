TERI expands vocational training for individuals with disabilities

SAN MARCOS, Nov. 1 — TERI, a San Diego North County-based nonprofit organization serving individuals with developmental disabilities is set to expand its vocational training of individuals with developmental disabilities at its Tom & Mary Tomlinson Vocational Center on the Charles R. Cono TERI Campus of Life in San Marcos.

The expanded research based vocational training, being developed by TERI’s Special Education Team, will offer multiple vocational courses in retail, restaurant, and culinary services at its Vocational Center. Students will receive real-time training in TERI’s operational retail shop, café, and culinary kitchen. The courses are designed to provide vocational training opportunities for participants with the goal of local employment placement with North County businesses. TERI fosters the unique skills and creativity in each person they serve so those individuals can be as independent and self-reliant as possible.

The retail shop, Sheri’s – A Unique Boutique, and Common Grounds Café and Coffee Bar, both opened to the public in October. While the Center is designed to provide vocational training to individuals with disabilities it also serves as a community resource for local businesses and residents, offering space for meetings, clubs, and events. Special events are held on a regular basis, such as TERI’s recent Oktoberfest.

CEO and Founder Cheryl Kilmer states, “To offer vocational opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities further promotes TERI’s mission to change the way the world sees, helps, and empowers individuals with disabilities. Their gifts shine through when given the opportunity, and they are capable of contributing in a meaningful way to our community at large. This is just the beginning for us. As the Campus of Life is built out, additional vocational training programs will be added to our curriculum and expanded upon.”

Set on 20 acres in North San Diego County, TERI’s Campus of Life is open daily (except Sunday’s) to the community. Its retail and café are open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, for shopping, coffee and beverages, and high-quality grab and go meals and snacks. Take out or enjoy on TERI’s outdoor patio with seating for 40.

Future site plans include eight additional buildings operating a health and wellness center, aquatics center, culinary institute, fine arts center, performing arts and music center, Dr. Bronner’s country day school, learning academy, child development center, founder’s center, and more. TERI’s certified organic farming will be expanded at the Campus offering 6.5 acres of additional space to cultivate fruits, herbs, and produce for use in its culinary, residential, and retail programs. Once the Campus is built out, current facilities in Oceanside and San Marcos will relocate to the Campus. Fundraising efforts continue as plans for Campus completion move forward.

For more information on TERI, please contact Kim Jacklin, Chief Development Officer, (760) 721-1706, [email protected], or visit https://www.teriinc.org/.

ABOUT TERI

TERI (Training, Education & Resource Institute) is a San Diego North County-based nonprofit organization that has been creating dynamic solutions for the millions of individuals with developmental and learning disabilities and their families since 1980. Teri’s mission is to change the way the world views and helps children and adults touched by special needs.

Through much research and developing over 20 model programs and services serving nearly 900 individuals and families, including residential homes, K-12 schools, fitness & wellness programs, adult enrichment, and vocational training, they offer a replicable program and service model. Through their innovative programs, the organization has been recognized in the industry as the highest standard of care for this population, with families coming from around the world to experience TERI. For more information, please visit https://www.teriinc.org/.