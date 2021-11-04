MiraCosta College has introduced a new program to help prospective entrepreneurs get their businesses started quickly. Unique to this program is that the instruction is offered in both English and Spanish in order to meet the needs of students who are nonnative English speakers.

The Business Quick Startup certificate includes four courses. The first course covers feasibility analysis, where students work through their business idea and determine whether their concept is obtainable . The second course focuses on legal structure and is designed to enable students to get all required licensing and establish their LLC or other legal formation that might be needed. The third course examines funding sources and options. In the final course, the student works one-on-one with a Small Business Development Center advisor and a faculty member to bring their business plan to fruition.

“According to the World Bank, entrepreneurship is the number one way to bring people out of poverty and create better lives. MiraCosta College is dedicated to making entrepreneurship accessible to everyone,” explains Christina Sharp, MiraCosta College business professor.

As part of the program, students also have the option to participate in a series of two-hour workshops called “Startup on a Shoestring,” which focus on low-cost business startups. Students have already participated in workshops focusing on independent contracting and gig work, jewelry making, selling on Etsy, and social media management. Upcoming workshops will focus on influencing as a side-hustle, cottage (home-cooked) foods, and retailing.

Through the Business Quick Startup program, MiraCosta College provides holistic support as students go from concept to business buildout. The San Diego & Imperial Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, primarily funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, will provide assistance as students complete the program and establish and grow their business with services including accounting, marketing, human resources, technology security, manufacturing, distribution, and finance.

