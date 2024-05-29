Take back your life from illness and injury at The Smart Fit Method

The dirty secret in the fitness industry is this: training isn’t accessible to the people who need it the most.

If you’ve ever injured yourself working out, felt too sick or fatigued to go to gym, or are worried you’re either too old or inexperienced to start a health and fitness goal, keep reading.

The Smart Fit Method isn’t a gym. Most gyms only provide you with basic equipment. What they don’t have are trainers to help you stay safe and protocols that have a measurable impact on your health and longevity. We’re a new way to train: safely, effectively, and efficiently. We’re a longevity studio on a mission to bring the life-changing benefits of fitness to people just like you. Here’s how.

In just one hour a week, they provide the minimum effective dose of exercise thanks to certified personal trainers working with premium exercise equipment that’s normally only available to elite professional athletes and celebrities. What this means for you is a safe way to effectively train, supervised by professional trainers for a fraction of the cost.

Their Smart Strength protocol uses AI-powered, patented Adaptive Resistance(tm) to complete a total body workout in just 20 minutes. Press, push, and pull with weight that scales perfectly to match your capabilities.

The Smart Cold HIIT is a workout on Vasper-systems NASA technology that packs a 2-hour workout into a single, 20-minute session using cooling and compression. It’s designed to be rehabilitative and aids in the body’s natural recovery process by boosting growth hormones and lowering cortisol levels. Smart Cold HIIT has improved the symptoms of low testosterone, chronic injuries, perimenopause and menopause, and arthritis in many of our clients.

Smart Ride with LiveO2 is their cardio protocol that improves VO2 Max and maximizes the body’s fat-burning potential with help from Live02 oxygen therapy training.

They prove your progress with data tracked in their Smart Fit app because they guarantee you’ll see results. It’s time for fitness to make itself accessible to more than just the young trainees who push through pain and recover quickly from injuries. Get stronger and feel fitter faster with optimized equipment and expert trainers on your side.

Consistency is everything when it comes to improving your lifestyle, which is why this summer they are offering three months of membership for the price of two. Save 33% on certified personal training and kickstart your journey to a fitter, healthier life.

Everyone deserves a body that has more energy, greater strength, and a longer, healthier lifespan. Try a complimentary session at one of The Smart Fit Method’s longevity studios and work with a personal trainer to determine the right program for you.

The Smart Fit Method is growing throughout Southern California! San Diego locations include Cardiff, La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe and the Carlsbad center is opening soon. Orange County locations are currently found in Costa Mesa, Yorba Linda and San Clemente. Book today before studios reach capacity! Book your complimentary workout and see what it is all about at SmartFitMethod.com.