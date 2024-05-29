Free seminar on June 11 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:45 for Boomers, Seniors and those who love them.

Are you navigating the maze of senior care options and feeling lost? Let us guide you through the labyrinth of choices with our illuminating seminar featuring an expert panel discussion on senior community living versus at-home care.

Discover Which Option Best Fits Your Needs. Our expert panelists include:

Senior Living Specialists with Years of Experience and a Compassionate In-Home Care Provider for those considering aging in place.

As our hearts cherish the warmth of our current homes, life’s changes may prompt thoughts of new living arrangements. With lifespans stretching into the 80s, 90s, and beyond, residential care becomes a potential reality, ranging from temporary to permanent.

Many wonder why senior living care is so expensive, recognizing the sizable financial commitment. Join our enlightening seminar to unravel the complexities of Senior Living Care and Costs, gaining insights into expenses. Seize this opportunity to demystify senior care and make informed choices for the future. Empower yourself with knowledge and pave the way for a fulfilling senior living experience tailored to your unique needs!

RSVP now for upcoming seminars:

June 11: Unlock the Secrets of Senior Care and Costs: Senior Community Living vs. At-Home Care!

July 9: Staying in Control: Communicating with adult children.

Aug. 13: Estate Planning: Trusts, wills, probate & conservatorship.