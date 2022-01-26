Sweet nights at Botanic Garden

ENCINITAS — San Diego Botanic Garden is adding a dash of romance to its flowery ambiance with Plants & Romance. The Garden will open its doors from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on two nights, Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, for the special event.

Throughout the evening, stroll through California Gardenscapes, lit with twinkle lights, and then relax around the outdoor fire pits in the amphitheater to the serenade of a classical guitarist. Inside the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, all visitors can sample free chocolate while learning about cacao and the process of making chocolate.

The Garden is also offering a limited number of Sweet and Sparkling souvenir packages, sold separately from tickets and available as an upgrade. Each package includes two champagne flutes with SDBG logo, two glasses of sparkling wine or non-alcoholic sparkling juice, a box of chocolates from Chuao Chocolatier and an air plant to take home.

Advanced purchase of timed-entry tickets is required. Prices for entrance to the Valentine’s experience range from $18 to $22 for adults and $10 to $14 for youth (ages 3 to 17). Children under 3 are free and do not require a ticket. No daytime tickets, guest passes or free entry for members permitted.

Packages will be available for advance purchase at $60 until Feb. 7. For more information and to purchase tickets and upgrade packages, visit https://sdbgarden.org/plants-romance.htm.

Established in 1970, San Diego Botanic Garden is a 37-acre urban oasis in Encinitas. The garden creates, shares and applies plant wisdom in the world. The Garden’s four miles of trails display more than 5,000 plant species and varieties, including 300 plants for which SDBG is the only garden maintaining a population.