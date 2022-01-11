Surfing Madonna Oceans Project fundraiser

Doug David and Matt Alverson, front, listen as Hot Club Combo play Django Reinhardt music for David, a quadriplegic and veteran who has not been able to socialize or see his favorite bands play live during the pandemic, was gifted with a fundraising event Dec. 20, by the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project. The Hot Club Combo includes, from left, Rick Barlow on violin, Kevin Roberts on drums, Steve Greim on guitar, Patrick Berrogain on guitar and Eileen Apfel on stand-up bass. Surfing Madonna hired the band and gave a donation to David, while friends donated almost $1,400. To contribute to Doug David, go to surfingmadonna.org. Put “For Doug David” in the notes section of PayPal. For more information visit surfingmadonna.org.

Photo/Stephen Simpson