San Dieguito Union High School District Seniors earn prestigious science honor

ENCINITAS – Five seniors within the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) were named as five of the top scholars in the country in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

Honorees from SDUHSD include Ayush Agrawal (Canyon Crest Academy), Daniel Cai (Torrey Pines High School), Ryan Clairmont (Canyon Crest Academy), Andrew Gao (Canyon Crest Academy) and Ryan Huang (Canyon Crest

Academy). All five, as well as their school, will be awarded $2,000 each from the Society for Science.A complete listing of honorees can be found at societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/.

Agrawal chose the project title, “Detection of Arsenic Contamination Using Satellite Imagery and Machine Learning.”

Cai’s project title was “Deep Learning-Aided Diagnosis of Autoimmune Blistering Diseases.”

Clairmont’s project title was “Evolution of the Cat’s Eye Nebula Revealed through Morpho-Kinematic and Hydrodynamic Modeling.”

Gao’s project title was “Doctor PEPper: Novel Antiviral Peptide Generation via Bioactivity and Hemolysis Aware Approach.”

Huang’s project title was “Multiplex Immuno-Strips With Object Detection Simultaneously Quantify Titers of Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza Virus.”

Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists as demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays and recommendation. On Jan. 20, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. The finalists will

then compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition taking place March 10 to March 16.

Program alumni include recipients of the world’s most coveted science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes, 11 National Medals of Science, six Breakthrough Prizes, 22 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships and two Fields Medals.