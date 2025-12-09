Canyon Crest Academy gym rented for ‘inappropriate’ livestream

CARMEL VALLEY — The Canyon Crest Academy community is expressing outrage and disbelief after discovering that an outside group used the school gym for a livestreamed, 24-hour game that included not-safe-for-school content this past weekend.

The Ravens’ gym was the site of a game of “24 Hour Tag,” organized and livestreamed by popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer PaymoneyWubby. During the Dec. 6 game, four contestants were trapped in the gym for 24 hours and tried to avoid being tagged or facing an associated “punishment.”

The stream was sponsored by adult subscription-based social media platform Fansly, and featured appearances by several female Fansly streamers. Moments from the stream included a participant licking the feet of two women; participants wearing sashes with words including “pedophile” and “botched penis,” a participant being involved in a mock crucifixion, and vulgar language.

Local students and community members began identifying the gym and compiling images of the stream on a website called Only At Canyon Crest Academy.

They also found a photo shared by PaymoneyWubby on social media showing CCA’s weight room being used as a setup area for the stream, with a Fansly content creator sitting in a chair with the school’s name.

Several people took to social media to question how this was allowed to happen, and school leaders responded soon afterwards.

Messages to the school community from CCA Principal Brett Killeen and the CCA Foundation denounced the video, stating it does not align with the values of the school, foundation, or district, and that they are considering legal action.

“We are aware of a recent production filmed on our campus this weekend by an external company that is inappropriate, distasteful, and in conflict with our organization’s core values. The production was in violation of the standards set forth by the District and CCA Foundation in the Use of Facilities License Agreement,” Killeen said in an email to families.

Attorney Jason Brower, who represents PaymoneyWubby and the production company behind the livestream, disputed claims that the event violated any rental terms.

“The production fully complied with its contractual obligations and limitations,” Brower told The Coast News. “Public statements made by Canyon Crest Academy employees, as well as Canyon Crest Academy Foundation employees, that the production violated these contractual terms are not only false, but are potentially defamatory.”

At the high schools in the San Dieguito Union High School District, facility rentals are currently handled by the school-based foundations.

CCA Foundation President Regina Twomey said they approved a gym facility rental in October for an external production company based in New Hampshire, but they weren’t made aware of the production’s specific nature.

“No inappropriate or concerning content was disclosed. Standard procedures were followed, including a signed contract with a show summary indicating PG-13 content, legal review on the production company’s end, branding-removal requirements and independent security hired,” Twomey said.

Still, Twomey said the CCA Foundation was “appalled” by the video, acknowledged that the group failed to provide proper oversight, and apologized to the CCA community for the incident. She added that officials are consulting legal counsel to determine next steps and will beef up their processes to prevent further incidents.

“The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation is dedicated to the highest standards of integrity and is appalled by the production filmed on our campus that directly conflicts with our values and expectations for any activity conducted at Canyon Crest Academy,” Twomey said. “We are fully committed to implementing stronger internal protocols, enhanced review processes and additional safeguards to ensure that nothing like this happens again.”

Before the video’s release, the school district was already in the process of changing how facility use is managed. Leaders are working to restore authority over facility rentals and uses to the district rather than to foundations, as part of a larger effort to increase oversight of school foundations.

News of the stream and its connection to CCA was first shared on social media on Sunday night by Restore San Diego founder Amy Reichert, who said the school “allegedly took $10,000 to let OnlyFans models film” in the gym.

The school district charges a minimum of $3,000 for a full-day commercial rental of a school gym; however, some students reported on social media that the gym was closed beginning Friday, Dec. 5, and potentially remained closed through Sunday.

This article has been updated to include a statement from PaymoneyWubby attorney Jason Brower.