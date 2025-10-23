Supervisors agree to buy $23.8M Firehawk helicopter from SDG&E

REGION — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved the purchase of a $23.8 million Sikorsky S-70 Firehawk helicopter from San Diego Gas & Electric for night flying.

The decision comes as California and the county enter peak wildfire season and day-or-night wildfire fighting capabilities remain vital for a regional response. However, the agreement will only bring the helicopter under the county’s control next fall. Prior to the arrival of the new helicopter, Cal Fire will station a reserve Firehawk in San Diego County in the spring.

The county will pay $23,806,000 for the vehicle but also has the ability to accept $5 million annually through 2035 from SDG&E to help fund the county’s fire helicopter program.

“Every minute matters when wildfire strikes,” Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said. “This new helicopter provides San Diego County Fire with night-flying firefighting capacity — protecting families while they sleep, saving lives, and preventing small fires from becoming disasters.”

The Firehawk nearly triples the region’s helicopter water-dropping capacity, ensures dedicated night-flying capability, and will be operated and maintained by Cal Fire.

Lawson-Remer said the initial attack at night can be critical to stopping fires before they expand into major disasters, as strong winds and dry conditions can cause small blazes to spread out of control before sunrise.

The Firehawk can carry 1,000 gallons of water per drop and has a longer flight time than current helicopters owned by the county.

“I don’t want to jinx it, but I truly believe these investments have made a difference,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said. “We haven’t seen a major wildfire in our region in recent years, and that’s not by luck — it’s because we’ve taken fire safety seriously and acted decisively.”

The county will get the vehicle up to Cal Fire specifications, the same as those used in Los Angeles County, Orange County and the city of San Diego. The region uses 12 aerial firefighting vehicles, and the existing county firefighting helicopter last year made more than 1,400 water drops and 159 rescues.

“This aircraft represents a major leap forward in our ability to protect San Diego County,” Cal Fire San Diego Unit Chief Tony Mecham said. “The Firehawk’s capacity and endurance will allow us to respond faster, operate safely at night, and help contain wildfires before they threaten homes and communities.”