A SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket worth $20,000 was sold at a liquor store in Vista. Stock photo
SuperLotto Plus ticket with five numbers sold at Vista liquor store

VISTA — A ticket with five numbers but missing the Mega number in tonight’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in Vista and is worth $20,560, the California Lottery announced.

The other ticket, with five numbers but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in Fountain Valley. It is also $20,560.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $48 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 20, 26, 35, 39, and 46, and the Mega number was 2. The jackpot was $47 million.

The drawing was the 41st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

