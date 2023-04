Deena McCormack, 59, of Encinitas, and most recently Punta Banda, Baja California, passed away November 24, 2022. There will be an in-person and online Celebration of Life on 1:00 PM on April 2, 2023 at the Chapel of Awareness, 560 Third Street in Encinitas CA 92024. Further information can be found on the calendar page at www.chapelofawareness.org.