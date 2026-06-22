Strike Force avenges Vegas loss to clinch playoff berth, lead West

OCEANSIDE — Veteran quarterback Nate Davis warned that the San Diego Strike Force was entering the toughest stretch of their regular-season schedule.

So far, they’ve made it look easy.

The Strike Force improved to 9-2 on Friday night at Frontwave Arena, defeating the Vegas Knight Hawks 43-39 in a showdown between two of the Indoor Football League’s top teams while avenging last season’s Western Conference championship-game loss.

The victory moved the Strike Force into first place in the Western Division standings and secured a berth in the Indoor Football League playoffs, marking the earliest postseason qualification in franchise history.

“A lot of work still to be done,” Davis said. “But so far, so good.”

“It’s a big game because it impacts first place, but I’ve been around long enough to see great regular-season teams fall short in the playoffs,” Strike Force kicker Ernesto Lacayo said. “The goal is to get to the dance. Once you get there, it’s a whole new season.”

San Diego jumped out to a 16-0 first-quarter lead behind two touchdowns and a deuce from Lacayo, then spent the rest of the night fending off Vegas comeback attempts. The Knight Hawks trimmed the deficit to 26-21 in the third quarter and briefly grabbed their first lead at 33-32 early in the fourth before the Strike Force answered immediately with a touchdown and two-point conversion to retake control.

Edward Vander paced the offense with 95 receiving yards and three touchdowns, scoring twice on the ground and once through the air, while Davis threw for 205 yards and three scores. The Strike Force also controlled possession for more than 36 minutes and generated three sacks, helping offset four touchdown passes from Vegas quarterback Jayden DeLaura.

“I feel like we’re starting to get into a little more form and play more complementary football,” head coach Taylor Genuser said. “We got exposed a little bit in those two losses, but we’ve responded well. The toughest part of our schedule is here, and we’ve just got to keep the momentum rolling.”

A big game called for a big performance from Lacayo. The 15-year indoor football veteran, whose opportunities have been limited by San Diego’s aggressive offensive approach, accounted for nine points with a deuce, a 41-yard field goal before halftime and a 33-yard field goal in the final minute that helped seal the victory.

“Ernesto has kind of a boring job sometimes because we go for it on fourth down more than any team in the league,” Genuser said. “He’s taken a lot of pride in making his PATs and being effective on kickoffs. He’s a veteran presence for us and does a great job helping the other special teams units. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”

The same could be said for Davis, who continued his steady play during San Diego’s push toward the postseason.

“Nate’s seen it all, done it all and won it all,” Genuser said. “We’re just trying to keep him healthy and keep him drinking from the fountain of youth.”

Genuser said the matchup carried added significance beyond the standings because the Strike Force and Knight Hawks meet only twice during the regular season, making the head-to-head tiebreaker a critical factor in the race for the Western Division title.

“This would give us the tiebreaker for first place,” Genuser said. “I’m a big baseball guy, and I talk about throwing a first-pitch strike. In a series, you’ve got to win the first one to put yourself in position. We only play these guys twice, so if you want to win both, you’ve got to win the first one.”

The challenge only gets tougher from here. San Diego travels across the country next weekend to face the Jacksonville Sharks.