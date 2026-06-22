Who’s News: 6/26/26

GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective universities: Kelly Nicole Marshall of Escondido with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Andrew P. Franey of San Marcos with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology and Nicholas Ian Khrustinskiy of San Marcos with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University; and Henry Blom of San Diego with a Bachelor of Arts degree in zoology from Ohio Wesleyan University.

PROVOST’S LIST

Hailey Mullen of Oceanside and Sophie Chung of San Diego made Hofstra University’s spring provost’s list, which recognizes students who have earned a 4.0 grade point average. Hofstra University is in Hempstead, New York.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective universities: Isabella Tassara of San Diego at Hofstra University in New York; Jenna Lamirand of Encinitas and Riley Seare of Carlsbad at Utah Tech University; Chloe Rayners of Carlsbad, Rachel Coons of Solana Beach and Allison Chackel of San Diego at Samford University in Alabama; Lauren Clare Tranisi of Carlsbad and John Taylor Liebig of San Diego at University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and Emma Velchek of Carlsbad and Zane Goldman of Vista at Pacific University in Oregon.

PHOTO CONTEST

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors recently congratulated the winners of the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve’s 2026 Amateur Photo Contest. Keith Kelley won Best in Show with “Pollination,” Benjamin Woo won Scenic View with “Last Light in Elfin Forest,” Bowie Moldovan won Water Scenery with “Open Flow,” Keith Kelley won Plants with “Spring Milkmaid,” Atticus Williams won Animals with “Flame Skimmer,” Nathan Hainley won Youth with “Ducks,” and Kyan Starr won People’s Choice with “Solitude in Peace.” The photos will be on display at the Elfin Forest Interpretive Center in July.

GRAUER GRADS

Twenty-five students graduated from The Grauer School, marking the Encinitas private school’s 35th graduating class. The students will attend colleges and universities with merit scholarships totaling nearly $1.65 million altogether. The class of 2026 was recognized by school leaders for achievements including starring in theatrical productions; performing as advanced musicians, actors and visual artists; and athleticism in archery, tennis, football, basketball, soccer, surfing and volleyball.

MUSIC SOCIETY

Fallbrook Music Society appointed violinist Jay Allen Rosen to its board of directors. Rosen’s career is extensive — with credits on more than 2,000 major motion pictures, 800 recordings and 90 Broadway shows, he is one of the most recorded violinists in the industry. He has worked on soundtracks for movies like “Rocky,” “Jaws,” “Titanic,” “Apollo 13,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and more, and has worked alongside legendary composers including Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Jerry Goldsmith and Randy Newman.

GROOMING GRANT

Shelter to Soldier, a nonprofit that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become service dogs for post-9/11 veterans suffering from injuries related to traumatic service experiences, has opened a new grooming suite at its 3308 Mission Ave. location in Oceanside. Las Patronas, a volunteer group that raises funds for San Diego County nonprofits, provided a $13,393 grant for the suite, which includes an industrial dog washing unit, a mobile storage system, professional-grade blow dryers and cage banks.

LEADER OF INFLUENCE

Cal Coast Credit Union Chief Information Officer Vasu Sambasivam has been named an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Leader of Influence for 2026 by the San Diego Business Journal. Sambasivam brings more than 25 years of banking and credit union experience to his position, leading the credit union’s core banking modernization and digital, AI-powered advancements in security, member experience and community impact.