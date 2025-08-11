San Diego Strike Force loses home field advantage, then conference final

REGION — The game should have been played at home in Oceanside — or, according to Arizona Rattlers head coach Kevin Guy, it shouldn’t have happened at all.

After the San Diego Strike Force’s last-second win over the Rattlers in the opening round of the Indoor Football League’s Western Conference playoffs on Aug. 4, Guy didn’t hold back: “It just seems like we always get screwed at home at the end. I don’t really give a (expletive) if the league fines me or not.”

The IFL said the next day that a film review of the Strike Force’s 49-48 victory revealed a pre-snap penalty — three or more players were not set at the snap — that should have triggered a 10-second runoff and ended the game. While acknowledging the mistake, the league noted that its protest rules, like those in the NCAA, do not allow overturning a result based on judgment calls.

Strike Force players say referee errors cut both ways. In the final frantic moments, a critical miscommunication on the game-tying touchdown pass from veteran quarterback and former NFL player Nate Davis forced San Diego to scramble. Officials mistakenly called fourth down instead of third — a blunder that denied Davis the crucial seconds needed to stop the clock and reset the offense.

Played just a couple of days later, Friday’s Western Conference Championship was abruptly moved from Oceanside to Henderson, Nev., due to Frontwave Arena being booked for a Channel 93.3 Sunset Sounds concert featuring Alex Warren.

Despite the short turnaround and change of venue, San Diego answered the call with one of the most electrifying performances in franchise history.

At Lee’s Family Forum, the offense unleashed a furious barrage against the Vegas Knight Hawks in a fierce back-and-forth duel between two defenses stretched thin and running on fumes.

The Strike Force fell just short in an overtime thriller, dropping the game 74–68.

“It was the opportunity we were given, and we are grateful,” Strike Force wide receiver Arthur Jackson III said. “The team and the coaching staff were amazing.”

“Once we found out what was going on, it was deflating,” said 14-year veteran kicker Ernesto Lacayo, who sent the team to the conference championship with a game-winning extra point against Arizona. “We worked hard all year, and our fans in Oceanside have shown up every game. Playing at home would’ve been a major factor since we were damn near undefeated there.

“Instead, we were the ‘home’ team in Vegas, coming off a bus at 7 a.m., tired, clocks off, trying to get our routines right. We earned the right to host, and it felt like a slap in the face.”

The Strike Force, 11-7 on the season, went 7-1 in Oceanside, setting a franchise attendance record along the way.

In the conference championship, Davis threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more on play-action keepers inside the 10. The veteran racked up a staggering 52 touchdown passes in the regular season.

“I can still make every throw, it’s just the running part — I tore my ACL two and a half years ago, and then I got banged up again this year,” Davis recently told The Coast News. “That running used to give me quickness and elusiveness, and that’s what’s missing now.”

“Nate truly is the GOAT of arena football,” Lacayo said. “He’s calm and collected — always spotting small ways to improve no matter how well he’s playing. That’s Nate in a nutshell: constantly evolving. From my experience facing arena football’s best, giving him too much time on the field is a sure way to lose.”

With time expiring in regulation, Lacayo knocked in a 36-yard field goal, tying the score at 68 and sending the game into overtime.

“Extra points are more nerve-wracking than field goals because they’re closer and there’s a higher expectation of performance,” Lacayo said. “With more things that can go wrong. As a battle-tested kicker, I’ve learned to zone out the noise and focus — finding key words or rhythms to lock in.

“Nate [as the holder] and I have a great connection on the field; I know he’s locked in, and I just tell him, ‘It’s you and me now, let’s get this done.’”

The IFL enforces a “veteran rule” to keep the league competitive by limiting teams to just seven players with four or more years of professional experience on game day. Due to the Strike Force’s short rest, they had to allocate most of these veteran slots to key defensive players like Matt Elam, a former NFL safety, and Kishawn Walker, a top defensive back with CFL experience. That meant that two of their best offensive weapons, wide receiver Arthur Jackson III and running back Rudy Johnson, couldn’t play.

Late in overtime, the Strike Force had possession and were driving in a “next touchdown wins” scenario. But on fourth down, under pressure, Davis threw an incomplete pass, turning the ball over to the Knight Hawks, who quickly drove down the field and sealed the game on Quentin Randolph’s 1-yard quarterback keeper.

“After the season, I tell the guys to take some rest but then get back to work — have a plan for the offseason because arena football is full of uncertainty and chaos,” Lacayo said. “From where we were at 1-13 back in 2019 to now one of the most relevant organizations, I’m truly excited for what the future holds.”