Stephan: Unpaid tolls? It’s a scam

If you’ve received a text message saying to pay your FasTrak lane tolls by a certain date to avoid a fine and keep your license, it’s a scam. Messages about unpaid tolls have been hitting cellphones and email accounts from coast to coast. Scammers are pretending to be tolling agencies in hopes of hooking drivers to steal their money or their identity.

If you get a text out of the blue asking to pay unpaid tolls with a link that takes you to a page to enter your credit card information, stop. It’s a phishing scam.

These scams trick innocent people into going to phony websites that look legitimate, leading unsuspecting victims to click on links that download malware and give access to private information. This could lead to extortion, identity theft and financial ruin.

If you receive a text or email from someone purporting to be from a toll agency or any other authority asking you to pay or face consequences, do not click on unsolicited links and do not deal with the person sending the message.

Instead, directly contact your financial institution or the company the bad actor may be impersonating.

Here are common phishing scams:

• A delivery notice purporting to be from Amazon, UPS or FedEx saying a delivery is late or can’t be made.

• A utility shut-off message from SDG&E saying services are scheduled to be shut off.

• A computer pop-up or email message saying your anti-virus subscription, such as McAfee, has expired and must be renewed today.

• Pop-up ads purporting to be from Microsoft warning your computer has been hacked.

• A text from a toll agency saying you have unpaid tolls.

Don’t click, call or answer if:

• You get a phone call you didn’t expect saying there is a problem with your computer.

• You get a message that a foreign spammer attacked your system and you need to pay to protect your banking information.

• If you are asked to make payment in Bitcoin or wire transfer, it is a scam.

• Never, under any circumstances allow anyone to install remote access software onto your computer or device.

To report a consumer complaint, you can call 619- 531-3507 or email [email protected].

Summer Stephan is the district attorney for San Diego County.