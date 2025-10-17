Commentary: Protecting our seniors from scams

Scammers are targeting our senior citizens at an alarming rate, and the financial and emotional toll is devastating.

That’s why my office launched a large-scale outreach campaign aimed at educating seniors, their loved ones, caregivers, and the general public about the most common and dangerous scams currently targeting older adults in San Diego County.

This effort comes at a critical time. In just one year, seniors in our county lost more than $130 million to phone and online scams. This figure represents real people who have lost retirement savings, homes, and peace of mind.

We’ve had enough.

Criminals are aggressively going after some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Many of these scammers operate with disturbing precision, using emotional manipulation, fear tactics, and evolving technology to deceive their victims. Too often, they succeed.

Our campaign is anchored by the message “Stop. Hang Up. Tell Someone.” This simple, repeatable call-to-action provides clarity and reduces hesitation when a senior or caregiver encounters a suspicious request.

We’re working directly with community centers, senior facilities, caregiver networks, and local media to ensure that this lifesaving information reaches as many people as possible. Our goal is to empower seniors — and those who care for them — with the knowledge to recognize red flags and take quick, effective action when a scam attempt occurs.

The scams often come in three common forms:

“Someone is using your accounts.” They pose as your bank or PayPal, claiming they spotted suspicious activity or unauthorized transactions.

“Your information is tied to a crime.” They impersonate law enforcement, warning that your Social Security number is linked to drug trafficking or money laundering.

“Your computer has been hacked.” A fake security alert—appearing to be from Microsoft or Apple—directs you to call a number where scammers claim your accounts are compromised.

Once hooked, victims are told to transfer funds, deposit cash into Bitcoin ATMs, or even hand over money or gold to couriers. Different stories—same goal: to steal your money.

How to protect yourself:

Never move money to “keep it safe.” No legitimate agency or company will ever tell you to do this.

Stop the call before it starts. Use call-blocking tools to reduce scam attempts.

Education is our most powerful defense. By spreading awareness, we can stop scams before they start.

If you are a senior, take the time to talk to your loved ones. If you have aging parents, check in on them regularly and discuss these dangers. Caregivers, be alert to any changes in financial behavior or signs of distress.

Our seniors have spent their lives giving to our community. It’s our turn to protect them.

To learn more about the campaign, view resources, or schedule a community presentation, visit our website at www.sdcda.org.

Let’s stand together to end these crimes and ensure that our seniors can live with the dignity, security, and peace they deserve.

As your District Attorney, I’m committed to increasing communication and accessibility between the DA’s Office and the public. I hope these consumer and public safety tips have been helpful.

Summer Stephan is the district attorney for San Diego County.