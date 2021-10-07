Sports Talk: Versatile Quis embraces love for all things sports

It was a San Diego marathon of sorts with broadcaster Steve Quis running his mouth in impressive fashion.

Over a recent span of five days, Quis, of Rancho Bernardo, cleared his throat for five events in three different sports.

“My wife loves it,” Quis said. “Anything to get me out of the house.”

Home is where the microphone is and that’s where you’ll usually find the upbeat Quis. He deftly handles any play-by-play role with seldom a hiccup.

Quis, 50, embraced his sprint through a plethora of prep and collegiate games, although he cringes when asked how he delivered.

“When I’m the sports anchor, I always hated when the coaches, in a 15-second sound bite, would say, ‘We take it one game at a time,’” Quis said with a cringe.

“But that was what I did. I wasn’t sure who was playing the next day, I just concentrated on that day’s game.”

It was Quis, a University of Arizona graduate, who was game when starting his career. While earning his stripes calling the Tucson Toros, then the Houston Astros’ Triple A affiliate, Quis went undercover.

When the seventh inning arrived, Tuffy the Toro, the team’s mascot, would race a kid to home plate, with the youngster getting a 180-foot head start.

Of course, the kid is to prevail. Of course, Quis didn’t agree.

“It’s 110 degrees in Tucson and I’m in a hot suit,” Quis said. “No way I was going to let him win.”

Fair enough, considering the high stakes that were involved — a Sizzler Restaurant gift certificate.

“I had to go to four different Sizzlers to cash them in,” he said.

Quis was in the money locally with Channel 4 in 2010. He was assisting with Padres broadcasting duties, but then the legendary Dick Enberg was hired before the season.

Quis was among those left without a chair when the music stopped, with roles being changed upon Enberg’s hiring.

“I was riding on the team charter plane and staying at the Ritz-Carlton on Monday,” Quis said. “And then editing tape at 4 a.m. on Friday at Channel 8 just to keep my toe in it.”

From that low point, Quis kept plugging. He’s been an occasional sports anchor on Channel 8 for 12 years and he’s also yapped about the Angels, Lakers and countless other collegiate and prep teams.

He’s also become the voice of UC San Diego, calling its athletic endeavors for ESPN Plus.

Quis does all this while serving as San Diego Miramar College’s public information officer.

It’s at school where Quis often sees a younger version of himself. There are motivated students with grand dreams, thinking it’ll be a straight line to reach them.

Quis chuckles, knowing how many zigs and zags his career path took him.

What would the Quis of today tell the Quis of 2014 after his balloon was deflated when yanked from his Padres gig?

“Just grind it out, man, because you’ve got a long way to go,” he said.

Sounds like Quis will soon be on the road again, pipes willing.

“I’m a freelancer so I get to pick my games,” he said. “But I don’t say no a lot.”

Even if Quis once masqueraded as Tuffy the Toro, that’s no bull.

