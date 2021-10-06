Estate planning a must for families during COVID-19

The California Affordable Estate Planning Legal Service, or CAEPLS, is a statewide Law Firm practicing exclusively in the estate planning, trust, fiduciary and postmortem fields.

Today’s prevalence of blended families, inherited assets, and marriages where both parties bring significant separate property assets to the union requires skill and expertise in the planning process and issues likely to arise with surviving children, whether grown or minors. CAEPLS attorneys have been practicing exclusively in this field for over 30 years.

Their lawyers have been quoted in, and interviewed by, the Wall Street Journal, and they won the coveted Trial Lawyer of the Year Award from the Trial Lawyers for Public Justice. They are also members of the Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law Section of the State Bar of California. Carl L. Dimeff, Jr., CAEPLS founding attorney, gives continuing education to lawyers, CPAs and real estate professionals throughout the state of California. Today when there is so much information available to people online when they are shopping for products and services, attorney Dimeff launched CAEPLS.com.

CAEPLS.com is a state-wide website created to bring much-needed affordable estate planning services to individuals and married couples who want to make the right decision on how to pass their hard-earned estates to their chosen beneficiaries in a timely and economic method.

While many clients’ questions about this area of the law can be answered by visiting CAEPLS.com, lawyers are also available by phone or email. CAEPLS is not a lawyer referral service. When you call them, you will be speaking directly with the lawyer who can prepare a trust package for you and your family.

According to an October 2020 Wall Street Journal article, 43% of adults aged 55 and over identified relieving the burden on their loved ones as the biggest benefit of “having their affairs in order.” Procrastination about this area of the law is the client’s worst enemy.

In this day and age of COVID-19, being uninformed and unprepared when “something happens” can lead to years of problems and expensive litigation. The attorneys at CAEPLS have decades of experience in helping their clients avoid these problems and mistakes. If you have a need for estate planning legal services, the lawyers at CAEPLS are here to assist you.

“We sincerely hope you make the very important decision to implement an estate plan to protect you, your family and your estate, whether with CAEPLS or otherwise,” said Dimeff. “If you already have a trust that is out of date, it may be time to draft a Restatement of Trust.” If you need questions answered about your estate planning needs, visit CAEPLS.com or call them at (858) 759-2077.