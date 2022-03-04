Solana Beach seeks volunteers for commission openings

SOLANA BEACH – The City of Solana Beach is seeking volunteers to join its Climate Action and Parks & Recreation commissions.

Citizen commissions are responsible for advising the City Council on various issues and providing particular services to the community.

The Climate Action Commission is seeking two resident volunteers to join seven other members for a total of nine; seven of which are at-large appointments by the council and two of which are councilmembers David Zito and Kristi Becker.

“This commission assists in implementing the Climate Action Plan, including updating the city’s Greenhouse Emissions Inventory; setting reduction targets; implementing mitigation measures and performing periodic monitoring, verification and evaluations,” according to the city.

Two of the members already on the commission are scientific/environmental professionals, as required by the city. They can be residents or nonresidents of Solana Beach.

Most recently, the Climate Action Commission hosted a virtual building electrification educational workshop for homes and businesses. Electrifying buildings is a strategy for greenhouse gas reduction to assist in meeting Climate Action Plan goals.

The City Council adopted the city’s first-ever Climate Action plan in July 2017. The Climate Action Plan includes an aggressive goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2035.

The commission meets every 3rd Wednesday of each month. Applications are being accepted through April 5. The term for the position will expire in January 2023.

The Parks & Recreation Commission is also seeking two volunteers whose terms will expire in January 2024. Applications for this commission are being accepted through March 15.

Volunteers will join five other members to participate in reviewing matters regarding the city’s parks and programs, as well as conducting certain city events, including fees and charges for participants, scheduling, etc. Each position is a two-year term.

Meetings for the Parks & Recreation Commission are held on the second Thursday of each month.

Commissions “act in an advisory capacity to the City Council and thus are referred to collectively as ‘advisory bodies.’ Advisory bodies may formulate recommendations and assist the City Council in addressing community concerns and needs,” the city’s website says.

There are currently five citizen commissions: Budget and Finance, Climate Action, Parks and Recreation, Public Arts, and Assessments.