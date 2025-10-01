Solana Beach Chamber sets sail on first-ever community travel experience

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce is stepping into new territory — quite literally. For the first time in its history, the Chamber is partnering with award-winning Collette Travel to curate an international group travel experience, inviting the community to journey together through Portugal.

This opportunity isn’t just for Chamber members — it’s open to anyone who dreams of exploring the world while building connections close to home. Travelers will wander Lisbon’s lively streets, walk among Roman ruins in medieval Evora, and enjoy three sun-soaked nights along the Algarve coast. From oceanfront promenades to vineyard tastings, the itinerary balances iconic highlights with authentic local experiences.

What makes this launch special is more than the destination. It’s the start of a new chapter for the Chamber, one that creates opportunities for neighbors and local businesses to connect in fresh ways — traveling not just as tourists, but as a community. Portugal is the first stop, with additional destinations already on the horizon for future years.

To take advantage of introductory pricing and secure a place on the trip, deposits are due by Oct. 20, 2025. Space is limited.

For details or reservations, contact Lindsay Kruse with FairBreeze Custom Travel at (619) 745-5433 or [email protected].

For additional trip information, visit the Chamber’s website:

solanabeachchamber.com/sunny-portugal