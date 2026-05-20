So much to love about Blank Slate in Encinitas

When I heard that one of my favorite husband-and-wife culinary teams, Chef Aron and Pam Schwartz of APS Hospitality Group, had a new project in the former Chiko space next door to Encinitas Surfboards, my Lick the Plate interest was piqued in a big way.

The concept is called Blank Slate and it’s a chef-driven private dining and event space that, through the month of May, is featuring a series of Community Nights to introduce the space to the public while building momentum for its core focus, which will be curated private events and culinary experiences.

I managed to score a solo seat on a recent Friday and was reminded why I was so excited about Aron and Pam bringing their culinary talent to Encinitas. I’ll keep that dinner description brief, then segue into a conversation I had with them, covering their road to Blank Slate and the concept itself.

That said, my dinner was a perfect meal. It started with a Wedge Salad, followed by a Pan Seared Ocean Trout with roasted potatoes, local vegetables and a charred lemon, then wrapped up with a Mixed Berry Crisp with vanilla ice cream.

I should also mention that it’s a family affair at Blank Slate as their daughter was my server and it was evident she knew her way around a restaurant. With that, here is my conversation with Pam and Aron.

LTP: Let’s start with your and Aron’s impressive culinary background. From the beginning, take me down that road to Blank Slate.

Pam: I was a CIA grad ‘96 and ‘97 then started out at Courtney’s Restaurant in Tallahassee, Florida, then included stops at Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia; Forsgate Country Club in New Jersey; Traxx Restaurant in Los Angeles; Aubergine in Hillsdale, New York; Nobu in Las Vegas; Mortons in Las Vegas; and Pamplemousse Grille in Del Mar, where I transitioned out of kitchens as a sommelier, GM, and director of F&B. Arterra in Del Mar and chef at Sur La Table in Carlsbad were stops along the road and now APS Hospitality Group and Blank Slate!

Aron: I was a ’98 CIA and going way back starting at Scalini’s in Del Mar — I was a busser where I would go in before my bussing shift and after lifeguarding, to learn to make pasta. That led to L’Auberge in Del Mar; Charlotte Restaurant in Lakeville, Connecticut; Lutece in Las Vegas; Bernardo’s Restaurant in Rancho Bernardo; Marriott Marquis and Marina, Ranch 45 in Del Mar; Huntington Hotel Group in San Diego; Hello Betty Fish House in Oceanside, then founded APS Hospitality Group.

LTP: And speaking of Blank Slate, it’s a unique and what seems to be a flexible concept. Tell me about it.

Aron: Blank Slate is a chef-driven private event venue designed to be exactly that — a blank slate. From intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations, the space transforms to reflect your vision, with thoughtful cuisine and curated experiences at the center.

Beyond private events, Blank Slate opens its doors to the community with Community Nights open to the public, along with a rotating lineup of pop-ups and special events throughout the month — bringing fresh energy, new flavors, and creative collaboration to the 101.

LTP: Your space right next door to Encinitas Surfboards is an iconic Encinitas location. What drew you to it?

Pam: When we started looking for spaces we searched from Del Mar to Leucadia — from the 101 to downtown Rancho Santa Fe. Encinitas has always felt like the right community. Our kids go to/went to SDA, I love running from Seaside to Swami’s, Aron has always said that he’d be happy with a shack on a beach to serve good food and surf when he wants.

When this space came up it felt like the perfect fit. On top of all this there’s so much history and character in this stretch of the 101— it’s iconic in a very authentic, local way. The walkability, the connection to the beach, and the mix of people constantly moving through the area.

Blank Slate was always meant to feel approachable, creative and community-driven, and this location immediately felt aligned with that vision. Being steps from Moonlight Beach and surrounded by longtime local businesses gives the space a sense of place that you can’t manufacture.

LTP: For the month of May you are hosting Community Nights to introduce Blank Slate to the area. What can folks expect?

Pam: It’s our way of opening the doors, welcoming the neighborhood, and giving you a feel for what Blank Slate is all about. Each evening will feature a 3-course, chef-driven menu at $55 per person (plus tax & gratuity) from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The menu will be seasonal, approachable and rooted in the relationships we’ve built with our growers, makers and purveyors. It’s thoughtful food without the formality — designed to bring people together.

LTP: Now that you are part of the Encinitas community of restaurateurs, what other restaurants are you enjoying?

Pam: Juanita’s was the first restaurant I ever went to in San Diego. Aron used to live down the street. This southern girl had no idea what to order, so I went safe with a bean, rice and cheese. That’s where I met my future in-laws.

You’d think most guys would set up a reservation at a fancy restaurant. Not Aron, truly authentically himself, it was a taco shop. Juanita’s is still one of our favorites. We love Forchettina — the risotto!!! The couple that has taken over remind us of younger versions of ourselves. We are hoping only the best for them. Sandwiches at Ernie’s are top-notch as well.

LTP: Anything else you would like to add?

Pam: In June we are going to start our wine dinner series with three icons in the wine industry.

June 10 — Rebecca Laird from Laird Vineyards in Napa Valley. This will be an untraditional event, being billed as a Myth Busters Dinner — debunking pairings with side by side wines and unique dishes.

June 11 — Steve Clifton from Vega Vineyard and Farm. The Life of Steve, showcasing wines spanning his career as winemaker. Starting with 2003 Brewer-Clifton Ashleys Vineyard Pinot Noir and finishing with his latest releases from Vega.

June 19 — McKinley Springs Estate Vineyard, one of Washington’s oldest wineries in the Horse Haven Hills AVA. We will be pouring four of their newest releases perfectly paired with Aron’s creations.

We really wanted to create something that feels true to us — relaxed but thoughtful, elevated without being pretentious. Blank Slate was designed to be flexible and community-centered, whether that’s an intimate dinner, a brand event, a cooking class or our Wednesday Community Nights that have organically started bringing people together around food.

As chefs and hospitality people, we’ve spent years creating experiences for others, and this space is deeply personal to us. It’s exciting to build something independently in a neighborhood with so much soul and history, and we’re grateful for how warmly the community has already embraced it.

Find Blank Slate at 101 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, or www.blankslate101.com.