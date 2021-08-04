Show off your pets while raising money for Humane Society

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society’s 29th annual Photo Fundraiser is open for submissions and voting!

Each year San Diego Humane Society’s Photo Fundraiser, as well as the pet calendar the organization creates with submitted photos, raises funds for the vital services the nonprofit will provide to nearly 50,000 animals this year.

It is easy to participate by submitting your favorite pet photo at sdhumane.org/photocontest. Then get family and friends to vote for your pet’s picture through Aug. 31, 2021. Prizes include having your pet featured on a full month spread of San Diego Humane Society’s 2022 calendar, a professional photo shoot for your pet, tickets to the organization’s annual Fur Ball gala on Oct. 2, 2021, and other special gifts. All photo entries with 5 votes or more are guaranteed inclusion in the calendar or on the collage pages!

“The 2022 Photo Fundraiser is such a fun way for the community to support our organization — animal lovers get to show off their beloved pets and encourage friends and family to vote for their win,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Philanthropy & Communications Officer Brian Daugherty. “This year, our goal is to raise $100,000 and right now we are halfway there. We are really hoping for more entries and more votes through the end of the month to reach the finish line!”

San Diego Humane Society is the safety net for 90% of the San Diego region’s lost, abused and neglected animals. Funds raised through the Photo Fundraiser will support the organization’s ability to provide shelter and medical care for companion and wild animals, prevent cruelty and neglect, educate the community, help people in need keep their pets and so much more.

The organization also provides care for nearly 13,000 injured and orphaned wild animals each year with the goal rehabilitating and returning them to their natural habitat.

For more information how to participate in the 2022 Photo Fundraiser, visit sdhumane.org/photocontest.