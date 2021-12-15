Shopping for a conscious Christmas gift

As we wrap up this amazing year, I am reflecting on the success of the Soul On Fire column and the beautiful people I was able to highlight and share with our readership.

I want to remind you of all these local small businesses that put you, the consumer, first as they contribute something so unique and wonderful to our community. Each listed here was featured in Soul On Fire, and they have lovely heartfelt and specially curated gifts to offer you and your loved ones.

Please consider these spiritually conscious local locations when thinking of last-minute Christmas gifts. Tell them The Coast News and Soul On Fire sent you:

How about a copy of The Bird Bath by Vonnie Gallagher, now available at Barnes and Noble in Encinitas.

The gift of an Akashic Record reading for a loved one will provide an opening to create a better life with JenniferDiallo.com

As we approach the new year, make room for fun and fitness with www.BarfootMovers.com.

Speaking of resolutions, grab a Power Affirmation Journal for the new year from local manifestor Betsy Finklehoo www.finklehoo.com

Lots of fantastic gifting is available at www.fourmoonsspa.com boutique and since shopping can be tiring, stick around for a facial or massage!

The Sound of Yoga has a rainbow of beautifully crafted crystal singing bowls available for everyone on your list. The sounds are heavenly. www.sacredsoundofthesoul.com

Nobody can resist a stop into Soulscape in the Lumberyard Shopping Center. Anything from here please, Santa! www.soulscapeonline.com

Dr. Bronners has moved into the chocolate factory with Magic All-One chocolate bars in various flavors – and hand sanitizer is still a good choice for a stocking stuffer. www.drbronner.com

Reap and Sow on Coast Highway in South Oceanside has a myriad of amazing sustainable gifts. www.shopreapandsow.com

Lemongrass Aveda Salon in Encinitas has unique, sacred gifts that ignite the soul. Oh, and their stylists are on another level! www.lemongrasscenter.com

And finally, if you are done with your shopping and want to get away for a staycation, the very best is awaiting you at the Inn at Moonlight Beach. www.innatmoonlightbeach.com

Amidst all that local shopping, be sure to make the pilgrimage to Ananda Encinitas and The Temple of Joy to give thanks for all the blessings of 2021 and for all the best for 2022. Thank you for supporting The Coast News and Soul On Fire.

Susan “Sully” Sullivan is a licensed Spiritual Prayer Practitioner for the Centers for Spiritual Living. She has a weekly podcast, “Soul On Fire: Magic Mondays” and is the “Spiritual Realtor” with Windermere Homes & Estates in Carlsbad Village.