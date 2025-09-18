Setting the gold standard in senior living

Warm, inviting, and filled with a true sense of community. That’s how members describe living at The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey, a luxurious senior living community that was recently honored with Gold in the Retirement Community category in the 2025 Best of North County awards.

Featuring Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care next to the historic Mission San Luis Rey de Francia, The Hacienda boasts a wealth of resort-style amenities, refined residences, gourmet dining, personalized care, and life-enriching wellness offerings designed to reflect each member’s individual interests and preferences.

“What sets us apart is the lifestyle choice we offer our members,” explains Executive Director Mariano Perez. “There’s a genuine sense of community, like being part of one big family.”

Living at The Hacienda means embracing a fulfilling life with countless possibilities for convenience and connection. With no housework or chores, members enjoy the freedom to craft a lifestyle they love with concierge services, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and even a pickleball court.

Award-winning Watermark University classes allow members to pursue beloved passions and discover new interests, while engaging events foster more social interaction and friendships. Whether it’s a delectable meal at one of its four upscale dining venues, a treatment at the on-site salon and spa, or a refreshing swim at its outdoor pool, The Hacienda helps members prioritize every aspect of their physical and mental wellness.

Being recognized in the Best of North County awards is a testament to The Hacienda’s dedication to creating a vibrant community, one where members don’t just live but truly feel at home.

Here, what sets this community apart can’t be fully measured by its amenities or services. It’s the comforting sense of belonging you feel when you walk through the front doors. Where members are more than just neighbors — they’re lifelong friends. At The Hacienda, you’ll discover a place to pursue your passions, nurture your well-being, and celebrate every moment with joy.

Learn more about how The Hacienda is redefining senior living in Oceanside. Call 760-620-0663 to schedule your private tour, or visit HaciendaMission.com.

The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey

4000 Mission Avenue • Oceanside, CA 92057

760-620-0663 • haciendamission.com

INDEPENDENT LIVING • ASSISTED LIVING • MEMORY CARE

RCFE LICENSE #374604717