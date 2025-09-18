New buildings approved for Santa Fe Christian campus

SOLANA BEACH — The Solana Beach City Council has approved plans for the second phase of a rebuild project at the Santa Fe Christian Schools campus along Academy Drive.

Santa Fe Christian Schools serves approximately 1,000 students in grades TK-12 on a campus measuring around 15.65 acres, located just west of Interstate 5. The school is undergoing a multiphase modernization project to replace existing modular and temporary structures with new buildings.

The first phase, completed in 2022, included the construction of a new $22 million quad building with classrooms, conference rooms and student and staff lounges on the east side of the campus.

SFCS’s second phase will focus on the northwestern side of the property and the addition of new lower-level buildings. These include a multi-purpose building featuring an auditorium/gym; two new buildings for K-5 classrooms, administration, and an underground parking structure; and a new 24,709-square-foot athletics building.

The City Council unanimously granted several permits and permissions for the project at their Sept. 10 meeting, as well as amendments to the Santa Fe Christian Schools Master Plan, adopted in 2016.

“I think I cut the ribbon on the last building you guys did,” said City Councilmember Jewel Edson. “I think it’s a good project. I would be happy to move approval.”

The council granted a structure development permit to account for the proposed building heights that exceed 16 feet, as well as other permits for the completion of grading. The campus is on a hill with a high point of around 160 feet above sea level, which slopes downward to the north, east, south, and west.

Buildings constructed during Phase 2 will be at a lower elevation than those in Phase 1. The tallest structure in Phase 2 will be the athletics building at 34.54 feet above the proposed grade (maximum elevation of 161 feet above sea level). The K-5 classroom buildings will be 33.7 feet above the proposed grade (maximum elevation of 138 feet above sea level).

The school erected story poles to show the proposed heights of the new building and gather feedback from the public, but they did not receive any comments.

Jon Dominy of domusstudio architecture said they made an effort to limit the heights of the new buildings by embedding them into the slope as much as possible.

“Hopefully, because we didn’t get any responses for the story poles, that sends a pretty big message,” Dominy said.

Some of the old buildings on campus date back to around 80 years ago, when the site in the Santa Fe Hills was first developed as the Las Flores Inn in 1938 as a destination for spectators at the Del Mar Racetrack.

The inn was then converted into barracks for the San Diego Military Academy in 1958, which closed in the 1970s. The new athletics building will be in the former location of the old barracks.

The two-level athletics building will feature a gymnasium, auditorium, offices, classrooms, locker rooms, a weight room, and restrooms on the first floor, as well as coaches’ offices, meeting rooms, storage, and a deck area overlooking the fields on the second floor.

The K-5 buildings will include a subfloor parking garage with 53 spaces; a first floor with classrooms, a gymnasium, auditorium, administrative facility, and covered outdoor eating area; and a second floor with classrooms.

Rod Gilbert, Santa Fe Christian’s Head of School, expressed gratitude to city staff and the City Council. He also read aloud a prayer that highlighted the work of city leaders.

“Thank you so much for all you do,” Gilbert said.

The school is planning to begin construction “as soon as possible,” according to the city. Phase 2 will be divided into four smaller stages, with all work expected to be completed by 2028, according to project plans.

Future phases will include the construction of a new chapel and performing arts building, a new parking structure and entry improvements, and upgraded bleachers.