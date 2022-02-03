Seeking a gym that cares? North County has a new option

ENCINITAS — Imagine walking through the doors of a new, strikingly clean gym facility, greeted by name before your workout.

This is what Chuze Fitness Encinitas was founded upon.

“Welcome to the Chuze Fitness family!” is what members hear when they join Chuze Encinitas, says Krissy Seiler, Business Administration Manager. This franchise has proven itself to be a family indeed, as members of another location endorse. Written notes of their experience prove Chuze’s commitment to members:

“I never thought I’d be a ‘regular’ at the gym, but you guys changed the game for me!”

“I can’t put into words how grateful I am for Chuze. This place and people changed my life for the better!”

Family owned and operated, Chuze Fitness Encinitas opened its doors on Jan. 14, 2022. Owner Rob Seiler was born and raised in San Diego County, and has been eager to provide an especially member-focused gym experience. Seiler entered the fitness scene in 2011, when he opened the Rancho Bernardo location, followed by La Mesa in 2012. The newest Encinitas location offers the North County population honorable customer service, unsurpassed cleanliness, convenient location, and unrivaled community.

The Seiler family took great care in revamping the prior gym tenant’s space with entirely new gym equipment. What was the 24 Hour Fitness located off Santa Fe Drive, is now the fresh Chuze Fitness venue. Rob Seiler Jr., General Manager, ensures that Chuze’s three core values are clearly apparent in the Encinitas location: Culture, Cleanliness and Customer service.

“What members get for the price they pay is truly amazing. Our goal is to make a quality gym experience possible for anyone. We know a welcoming gym experience can truly be the thing that impacts quality of life,” shares Seiler, Jr.

Whether individually training on state-of-the-art equipment or being challenged in Team Training classes with a certified coach, Chuze has options. Heart rate monitors maximize the Team Training experience. QR codes on equipment provide convenient instruction for use. Cardio, strength, and turf areas offer variety. The recovery center offers spa, sauna, and theragun tools for member health.

Encinitas member Shawn Ell shares his experience so far: “It’s an amazing gym with brand new clean equipment. The staff are extremely friendly and helpful.”

As for Covid adaptations? “We really didn’t have to change much,” says Ricky Hernandez, Support Area Manager, speaking of their other locations. Sanitization and cleaning throughout the day are usual routine for Chuze. When it comes to cleanliness, “members laugh that they feel more comfortable at our locations than grocery stores.”

Located directly off the 5 freeway, Chuze is convenient for Encinitas locals and commuters going all directions. Chuze is also adamant about being involved in the local community — sponsoring the San Dieguito Academy baseball team, Encinitas Little League, and excited to expand with local events.

So how to get started?

It’s simple. A free 7-day trial offers you access to every Chuze amenity: top-notch equipment, Team Training classes, sauna and recovery center. After 7 days, connect with a Chuze team member to secure the membership plan best for you. If you decide Chuze isn’t for you — don’t stress about any awkward sales pitch.

Why choose Chuze?

Compared to other gyms in the neighborhood, Chuze Encinitas offers an “upgraded value for a much lower cost,” notes Carlos Enriquez, Operations Manager. New members can get started for as low as $15.99/month. Beyond the low price for amazing value, Chuze stands out with its commitment to members.

“The main focus for us is the member. We get rid of intimidation walking in. Regardless of fitness background, all will feel welcome in our friendly atmosphere.” says Enriquez.

To learn more, visit chuzefitness.com or scan this QR code: