SeaWorld San Diego launching new jellyfish exhibit in 2024

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld announced this week that a new jellyfish exhibit — described as a “first of its kind for SeaWorld parks” — will debut in San Diego next year.

“Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience” will feature four different jellyfish species: Moon Jellyfish, Pacific Sea Nettles, Upside-Down Jellyfish and Comb Jellies.

The jellyfish will be displayed in multiple aquariums, including an 18-foot tall cylinder and a 10-foot arch that SeaWorld says are designed to provide guests with varying angles of the creatures.

Some guests will also be able to take part in a “hands-on experience” that will allow them “to touch the ocean’s translucent treasures.”

SeaWorld’s announcement did not provide an expected opening date for the exhibit but said 2024 pass members will able to see the exhibit before it opens to the general public.