County officials break ground on Village View County Park in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK — County officials and Fallbrook community members broke ground today on the 6.7-acre Village View County park in the rural community.

The new site will feature an all-wheel park or skatepark, shaded picnic and play areas, a multipurpose field, a walking trail, nature trails and separate off-leash zones for small dogs and large dogs, according to the county.

“I want to thank the incredible residents of Fallbrook and our county parks team for making this vision a reality,” said San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond. “Your unwavering support and enthusiasm have paved the way for a brighter, greener future. It is vital the community has a safe place where our children can play, our parents can enjoy a picnic in the shade, and we can all take a stroll on a nature trail to enjoy some peace and quiet in a chaotic world.

“This land is now public parkland. It’s yours, it’s mine — it’s ours in perpetuity,” he said.

Park plans also include a native plant garden, a 60-space permeable parking lot, bike parking, an ADA-accessible restroom and a combined drinking fountain and water bottle filling station.

The county parks department held public meetings, issued surveys, worked with focus groups and spoke with community planning groups to hear what residents wanted.

“Personally, I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has been a part of the process up until now,” said Brian Albright, county parks and recreation director. “It’s great to see so many people so passionate about building a new park.”

The wished-for skate park is intended to accommodate beginners and seasoned skaters with a bowl, quarter pipes, rails, kickers, wedge ramps, stairs and more.

The park site is one block away from the Fallbrook Community Center, which could allow for coordinated community events, the county statement reads. The site is also close to local schools and the downtown area.

Village View County Park will be open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week and access will be free.

A grand opening is expected in spring 2025.