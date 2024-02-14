SDG&E connects four microgrids to region’s energy system

REGION — San Diego Gas & Electric has unveiled four new microgrids in the communities of Clairemont, Tierra Santa, Paradise and Boulevard, intended to address surging energy demands in the region.

The microgrids will operate independently or in tandem with the larger regional grid and offer a combined storage capacity of about 39 megawatts and 180 megawatt-hours, officials said. The sites are designed to help deal with high energy demand, including on hot summer days and peak evening hours.

“Storage and microgrids are key to helping build a more resilient electric grid that can extend the availability of cleaner energy and help our communities better manage through grid emergencies like the extreme heat experienced in recent summers,” SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn said. “These microgrids will actively dispatch clean energy to the grid when needed and help improve energy resiliency for critical facilities like fire stations, schools and cooling centers in San Diego.”

The microgrids, which can be remotely operated, provide real-time monitoring, faster response to grid events, more efficient energy storage management, and enhanced grid resilience, according to a statement from the San Diego-based utility company.

The systems utilize lithium iron phosphate battery cells and have safety and fire prevention features.

“For communities like mine that often experience outages during power emergencies, we welcome infrastructure that will help keep our lights on and our refrigerators running during difficult times,” San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas said. “Enhancing our power grid is an important first step in making sure all communities have access to basic resources during a crisis, especially for our local schools, fire stations and medical centers.”

In December 2021, the California Public Utilities Commission granted the green light to SDG&E to move forward with the four sites. According to the utility, these projects were set into motion in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State Emergency Proclamation in the summer of 2021.

These facilities will be connected to the state energy market, allowing the California Independent System Operator to dispatch resources as needed to “help maintain a balanced supply and demand of energy throughout the state.”

The energy storage sites are:

– The Clairemont microgrid, which serves the Balboa Branch Library/Cool Zone, Fire Station 36 and local schools such as Lafayette Elementary, Sequoia Elementary, Innovation and CPMA Middle Schools and Madison High School;

– The Elliott Microgrid, which will generate 10MW and has the capacity to power Fire Station 39, the Tierrasanta Public Library/Cool Zone, Tierrasanta Medical Center, Jean Farb Middle School, Canyon Hills High School, and Tierrasanta and Kumeyaay Elementary Schools;

– The Paradise Microgrid, which has the ability to power Fire Stations 51 and 32, the Southeast Division Police Department, and Bell Middle School as well as Freese, Boone and Fulton Elementary; and

– The Boulevard microgrid, which serves the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Station 47, Campo Reservation Fire Station, Cal Fire White Star Station, Campo Tribal Office, Campo Kumeyaay Nation Medical Center, Southern Indian Health Council Campo Clinic, the Boulevard Border Patrol Station and the Boulevard Post Office.