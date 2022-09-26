Scream Zone, Pumpkin Station and Harvest Festival return to Fairgrounds

DEL MAR — Fall fun for residents is returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this October, including the arrival of a kid-friendly theme park and pumpkin patch known as Pumpkin Station, haunted attraction The Scream Zone and Harvest Festival arts and craft show.

Pumpkin Station is open from Oct. 1 to 31 and offers a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, two giant slides, a play center and rides for small children, including a ferris wheel, carousel, train ride and car ride.

Pumpkin Station is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and located in the east parking lot of the Del Mar Fairgrounds, at the corner of Via de la Valle and Jimmy Durante Boulevard.

Entry is free, and individual tickets for various rides cost $5 each and can be purchased at the event. Ticket packages are also available for packs of 12, 24 and 36.

Visit pumpkinstation.com for more information. There are also Pumpkin Station locations in Mission Valley and National City.

The Scream Zone opens at the Del Mar “Scaregrounds” on Oct. 6 and runs on select days through Oct. 31. All kinds of nightmarish characters await those who dare to enter in three different “haunts,” including the Haunted Hayride, Hell-Billy Hootenanny and walk-through haunted labyrinth, The Passage.

Tickets are available online and at the ticket booth for specific dates, and visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time. General admission to access all three haunts starts at $24.99, with other ticket deals available for specific time slots and fast-pass entry.

Operating hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Scream Zone will also be open from 7 to 11 p.m. on the Oct. 6 opening day and on Oct. 30 and 31. Check thescreamzone.com for more details.

The Scream Zone is not recommended for children under ten years old. Food vendors, photo opportunities and a Spirit Lounge bar will also be available outside the haunts.

Parking for The Scream Zone can be found through the Fairground’s main entrance, costing $10 per vehicle.

Residents seeking non-scary fall activities can also head to the Fairgrounds from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9 for the Harvest Festival, an arts and crafts show featuring handmade goods from over 100 vendors. Along with browsing handmade wares, visitors can enjoy a concessions area, bar and performance stage.

The Harvest Festival is held in O’Brien Hall and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for those 62 and older or military members, $4 for those under 18 and free for those under 12.