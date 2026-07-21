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Scores of drivers ticketed during Escondido traffic-violation crackdown

by Coast News wire services1199

ESCONDIDO — Scores of motorists traveling through Escondido on Monday received traffic citations during a 10-hour enforcement operation targeting some of the city’s most common and hazardous driving violations.

The operation, which focused on primary collision factors such as speeding, violations of traffic signs and signals, unsafe turning movements, cellphone use while driving and driving without a license, resulted in 93 citations between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.

“Preventing crashes and promoting safe travel for everyone remain top priorities for the department,” Escondido Police Chief Ken Plunkett said. “We encourage all drivers to stay alert and use caution every time they get behind the wheel.”

Police said similar targeted enforcement operations will take place on Escondido roadways in the coming months.

The enforcement effort was funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

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