Escondido swears in new police chief

ESCONDIDO — After more than six months of searching for a new chief of police, the city officially swore in Ken Plunkett in mid-September.

Plunkett, appointed to the role in early August, brings more than 27 years of law enforcement experience with a “distinguished record of public service, leadership, and community engagement.”

He began his career as a fire explorer in 1994 before moving into law enforcement in 1998 with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Plunkett most recently served as a police captain in West Covina, a Los Angeles County city, where he oversaw patrol operations along with investigative and support services.

Throughout his career, Plunkett has worked in SWAT operations and field training, as well as managed internal affairs, professional standards, and technology systems.

He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University, Long Beach, and is a graduate of the POST Command College (Class 67).

“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Plunkett to Escondido,” said City Manager Sean McGlynn. “He is a proven leader with a collaborative and community-focused approach. His extensive experience, strategic mindset, and passion for public service make him the right person to lead our department forward.”

Plunkett officially assumed the role on Sept. 2 with a starting salary of $290,000.

Weeks later, City Clerk Zack Beck administered the oath of office at the Sept. 17 City Council meeting, where dozens of Plunkett’s former West Covina colleagues, lifelong friends and family members attended. His wife, Veronica, and two sons, Sam and Noah, stood beside him during the ceremony.

“Welcome aboard – we’re happy to have you,” Mayor Dane White told the new police chief.

Plunkett filled a position left vacant since December, when former Chief Ed Varso retired. In the interim, capts. Erik Witholt, Ryan Banks and Kevin Toth each stepped in as acting chiefs while the city conducted its search for a permanent replacement.

“I’m truly humbled and honored to stand here before you tonight representing the Escondido Police Department as chief of police,” Plunkett said. “I look forward to working with each of you as we strive together to prioritize enhancing public safety in Escondido.”

Plunkett praised the efforts of the interim chiefs and the department as a whole.

“This department has built a solid reputation in the San Diego region and beyond for their dedication and commitment to high standards, unrivaled work ethic, and professionalism,” he said. “To the men and women of the police department, you should be commended in your efforts of safeguarding and protecting this community in that fashion.”

He added: “Our mission is clear: we exist to provide exceptional police services to this community guided by our values of integrity, professionalism, service, and accountability. I’m excited to build a roadmap for the future of policing in Escondido that strives to enhance public safety.”