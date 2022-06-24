CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary scholarship awards were awarded for more than $41,000 to graduating Carlsbad students who attend a high school in Carlsbad Unified School District, or live in Carlsbad.

The CHNR Scholarship Team recently awarded the following 2022 scholarship recipients:

– Ray Padilla, $500 who will attend Cal State San Marcos, majoring in education.

– Zachary Hankin, $1,500, who will attend UCSD majoring in biomedical engineering.

– Grace Anderson, $1,750. She will attend UCSD majoring in communication.

– Will Dennehy, $1,750. He will attend UCLA majoring in chemical engineering.

– William Gieson, $1,750. He will attend Colorado State University majoring in finance.

– Zoe Goldstein, $1,750. She will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo majoring in English.

– Kenneth Pilco, $1,750. He will initially attend Mira Costa College majoring in political science.

– Ruby Watkins, $1,750. She will attend Brigham Young University majoring in public health and dental hygiene.

– Mikaela Buscemi, $2,150. She will attend the University of California, Davis majoring in neurobiology, physiology, and behavior, with a goal of becoming a doctor.

– Conner Lynaugh, $2,150. He will attend Cornell University majoring in biomedical engineering.

– Brock Sarsilmaz, $2,150. He will attend UCLA majoring in investment banking and finance.

– Alyssa Sutherland, $2,150. She will attend Boston University majoring in media and communications.

– Vanessa Verde Herrera, a Rotary AVID Scholarship for $600 and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,750. She will attend California State University, Long Beach, majoring in orthodontia.

– Daniela Yakuta, a Rotary AVID Scholarship for $600 and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,750. She will attend University of California, San Diego, majoring in public health, with a goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.

– Sam Romero, a Rotary AVID Scholarship for $600 and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,750. She will attend California State Long Beach majoring in interior design.

– Josie Dominguez, $2,500. She has not declared, but has been accepted in two colleges, majoring in biomedical engineering.

– Hector Jeronimo, a Rotary AVID Scholarship for $600 and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $2,150. He has not yet declared but has been accepted at three colleges, majoring in business administration.

– Wendy Savalza, a Rotary AVID Scholarship for $600 and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $2,150. She will attend California State University, San Marcos, majoring in Liberal Arts, with a goal of becoming an elementary school teacher.

– Ian West, (La Costa Canyon High School) $1,750. He will attend the University of Oklahoma, majoring in music composition and woodwind performance.

– Sofie Miracco (Sage Creek High School) $2,150. She will attend Boston College pursuing a degree in neuroscience.

– Luca Stapleton (Sage Creek High School), $1,500. She will attend Cal State, Los Angeles pursuing a major in theater and a minor in music.

Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary will accept applications for the 2022-2023 school year until March 2023, with funds available to those interested in college, trade and technical schools. For further information see carlasbadhinoonrotary.org.