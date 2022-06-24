The Coast News Group
Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary scholarship award winners
Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary scholarship awards

CARLSBAD — Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary scholarship awards were awarded for more than $41,000 to graduating Carlsbad students who attend a high school in Carlsbad Unified School District, or live in Carlsbad.

The CHNR Scholarship Team recently awarded the following 2022 scholarship recipients:

–  Ray Padilla, $500 who will attend Cal State San Marcos, majoring in education.

–  Zachary Hankin, $1,500, who will attend UCSD majoring in biomedical engineering.

–  Grace Anderson, $1,750. She will attend UCSD majoring in communication.

–  Will Dennehy, $1,750. He will attend UCLA majoring in chemical engineering.

–  William Gieson, $1,750. He will attend Colorado State University majoring in finance.

–  Zoe Goldstein, $1,750.  She will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo majoring in English.

–  Kenneth Pilco, $1,750. He will initially attend Mira Costa College majoring in political science.

–  Ruby Watkins, $1,750.  She will attend Brigham Young University majoring in public health and dental hygiene.

–  Mikaela Buscemi, $2,150. She will attend the University of California, Davis majoring in neurobiology, physiology, and behavior, with a goal of becoming a doctor.

–  Conner Lynaugh, $2,150. He will attend Cornell University majoring in biomedical engineering.

–  Brock Sarsilmaz, $2,150.  He will attend UCLA majoring in investment banking and finance.

–  Alyssa Sutherland, $2,150.  She will attend Boston University majoring in media and communications.

–  Vanessa Verde Herrera, a Rotary AVID Scholarship for $600 and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,750.  She will attend California State University, Long Beach, majoring in orthodontia.

–  Daniela Yakuta, a Rotary AVID Scholarship for $600 and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,750.  She will attend University of California, San Diego, majoring in public health, with a goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.

–  Sam Romero, a Rotary AVID Scholarship for $600 and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $1,750.  She will attend California State Long Beach majoring in interior design.

–  Josie Dominguez, $2,500. She has not declared, but has been accepted in two colleges, majoring in biomedical engineering.

–  Hector Jeronimo, a Rotary AVID Scholarship for $600 and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $2,150.  He has not yet declared but has been accepted at three colleges, majoring in business administration.

–  Wendy Savalza, a Rotary AVID Scholarship for $600 and the Rotary Club Scholarship for $2,150.  She will attend California State University, San Marcos, majoring in Liberal Arts, with a goal of becoming an elementary school teacher.

– Ian West, (La Costa Canyon High School) $1,750. He will attend the University of Oklahoma, majoring in music composition and woodwind performance.

– Sofie Miracco (Sage Creek High School) $2,150. She will attend Boston College pursuing a degree in neuroscience.

– Luca Stapleton (Sage Creek High School), $1,500. She will attend Cal State, Los Angeles pursuing a major in theater and a minor in music.

Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary will accept applications for the 2022-2023 school year until March 2023, with  funds available to those interested in college, trade and technical schools. For further information see carlasbadhinoonrotary.org.

 

 

 

Jean Gillette is the Community News editor for The Coast News Group. As a journalist, she primarily worked in Los Angeles. She has been with the Coast News for 20 years and lives in La Costa.

