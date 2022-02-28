Carlsbad Rotary presents Peacemaker Award

From left, Rotary Club of Carlsbad President Bill Walsh and Rotary Club of Carlsbad Peace & Conflict Resolution Committee Chair Malena Bennett, present Katrina Reyes, program manager of HERE Now with the annual Peacemaker Award, joined by Donald Stump, CEO of North County Lifeline. HERE Now is a North San Diego County program designed to combat teen suicide. The award includes a $3,000 donation and HERE Now will be a beneficiary of the second annual Rotary Club of Carlsbad Golf Tournament, which will be held June 10 at St. Mark Golf Club in San Marcos. The Rotary Club of Carlsbad meets each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Palomar Airport Road.