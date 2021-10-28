San Marcos to update land use map

SAN MARCOS — The city of San Marcos is embarking on a General Plan Update. The General Plan serves as the guiding document for achieving the community’s vision for the future, and the General Plan Update process will offer residents and businesses the opportunity to provide input to help shape the direction of the city going forward.

Potential changes to the city’s Land Use Map is a key component of this General Plan Update. Learn more about the city’s General Plan Update process at sanmarcos.generalplan.org/.

The General Plan Update will include a thorough review and fine-tuning of the Land Use Map to meet projected residential, commercial, industrial, and recreational land needs throughout San Marcos. One of the key steps in this process is providing property owners with an opportunity to request changes to the existing land-use designations for their respective parcels.

The focus, however, will be on the establishment of a citywide plan – consistent with the goals and policies developed during the visioning process – rather than individual development projects. To help facilitate this process, the city has prepared a fillable Land Use Map Change Request Form for property owners wishing to have the city consider a change in their property’s land use as part of this planning process.

Interested parties must complete the Land Use Map Change Request Form and submit it to the city no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 23, 2021. Forms should be submitted to the attention of Administrative Services Manager Beth Herzog, via e-mail at [email protected].