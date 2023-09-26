San Marcos planners approve unique mixed-use development

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Planning Commission has approved plans for a mixed-use project that includes a 102-unit multifamily development and commercial space for a “village of makers” at the southwest corner of Grand Avenue and Linda Vista Drive.

Currently known as the Marcos, the project is planned for a 12-acre property comprising two lots previously used for industrial and commercial purposes but that have sat empty for over a decade.

The 12-acre site is bisected by Las Posas Creek, with a pedestrian bridge allowing access between the two lots.

Planning commissioners unanimously approved the project and a requested zoning change, a specific plan, and other entitlements on Sept. 18.

“I think what you’re proposing for our city is amazing,” said Commissioner Dave Nuttal.

According to city Planning Director Joe Farace, plans will now go to the San Marcos City Council for approval in late October.

The ambitious project was proposed by developer Shaheen Sadeghi, whose company, LAB Holding, LLC, has been the driving force behind other community-centered projects focused on small retail and alternative food options in Southern California, like the popular Anaheim Packing House, Costa Mesa LAB Anti-Mall and The CAMP Eco Retail centers.

Sadeghi first brought the concept to the city in 2018 when LAB Holding purchased the property adjacent to state Route 78.

At the time, plans only included the commercial element featuring arts, makers, craft brewers and distillers, schools and an interactive park space. However, after the pandemic paused the project, Sadeghi said they decided to redesign it with an added residential component.

In the process, they partnered with developer California Pacific Homes to help with the design.

“Our projects are not your typical run-of-the-mill,” said Sadeghi. “We’re building this project as a village to bring all of those folks together.”

The 102-unit multifamily development on the west side of the property will include condominium homes spread between 15 buildings and amenities including a pool, barbecue area and walking paths along the creek.

The project will not include any affordable housing units. Instead, the developer will pay in-lieu fees to the city to fund future affordable housing.

The east end of the property would contain multiple round buildings for maker spaces, retail, creative offices, food and beverage uses, and seven live-work units. Potential tenants could include art studios, woodworking or metalworking spaces, culinary production spaces, or fermentation spaces, among others, project representatives said.

“The whole concept is a village of makers. The makers are an artisan, a pottery person, a woodworker or even a craft beer maker,” said Terry Matthews of CCI Consultants Collaborative, the planning consultant for the project.

Other proposed uses for the east end are a school and library, offices, performing arts and event spaces, art installations, restaurants, tasting rooms and bars, a theater and a tattoo shop.

All buildings will face a plaza in the middle of the commercial space, which can serve as a space for events like farmers markets, holiday events or movie nights.

“That [the plaza] really lends itself to a community gathering space. That is one of the key elements that The LAB puts into their work. They want people to come together in community — they want people to come together to eat, talk, and enjoy,” Matthews said.

The project also proposes 238 total parking spaces for the residential development and 278 for the commercial side, with additional opportunities for street parking.

Within the development, 2.75 acres will be set aside as open space, including tot lots and playground areas, landscaping and walking trails. Nearly 200 trees will be planted on the property.

As part of its application, LAB Holding requested to change the commercially zoned lots to a specific plan area to allow for greater flexibility of uses. This was accompanied by the Marcos Specific Plan, which outlined detailed plans for the property’s development.

The city is maintaining ownership of the creek and the immediate surrounding area.